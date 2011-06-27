Estimated values
2007 Mazda Mazdaspeed 3 Grand Touring 4dr Hatchback (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,026
|$4,808
|$5,832
|Clean
|$2,762
|$4,392
|$5,314
|Average
|$2,234
|$3,560
|$4,276
|Rough
|$1,706
|$2,728
|$3,238
Estimated values
2007 Mazda Mazdaspeed 3 Sport 4dr Hatchback (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,372
|$4,696
|$5,469
|Clean
|$3,077
|$4,290
|$4,983
|Average
|$2,489
|$3,477
|$4,010
|Rough
|$1,901
|$2,665
|$3,036