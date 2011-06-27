Estimated values
2018 Mazda CX-3 Grand Touring 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,437
|$17,810
|$20,506
|Clean
|$15,109
|$17,427
|$20,055
|Average
|$14,452
|$16,661
|$19,153
|Rough
|$13,795
|$15,894
|$18,250
Estimated values
2018 Mazda CX-3 Grand Touring 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,149
|$18,598
|$21,380
|Clean
|$15,806
|$18,198
|$20,909
|Average
|$15,119
|$17,398
|$19,968
|Rough
|$14,432
|$16,598
|$19,027
Estimated values
2018 Mazda CX-3 Sport 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,159
|$15,342
|$17,820
|Clean
|$12,879
|$15,012
|$17,428
|Average
|$12,319
|$14,351
|$16,644
|Rough
|$11,760
|$13,691
|$15,859
Estimated values
2018 Mazda CX-3 Sport 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,420
|$14,531
|$16,927
|Clean
|$12,156
|$14,218
|$16,555
|Average
|$11,627
|$13,593
|$15,810
|Rough
|$11,099
|$12,968
|$15,065
Estimated values
2018 Mazda CX-3 Touring 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,653
|$15,882
|$18,414
|Clean
|$13,362
|$15,540
|$18,008
|Average
|$12,781
|$14,857
|$17,198
|Rough
|$12,201
|$14,173
|$16,388
Estimated values
2018 Mazda CX-3 Touring 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,392
|$16,689
|$19,298
|Clean
|$14,086
|$16,330
|$18,873
|Average
|$13,474
|$15,612
|$18,024
|Rough
|$12,861
|$14,894
|$17,174