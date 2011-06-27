Estimated values
2011 Mazda 2 Touring 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,556
|$5,325
|$6,619
|Clean
|$3,310
|$4,960
|$6,151
|Average
|$2,818
|$4,232
|$5,215
|Rough
|$2,326
|$3,503
|$4,279
Estimated values
2011 Mazda 2 Sport 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,053
|$4,514
|$5,584
|Clean
|$2,841
|$4,205
|$5,189
|Average
|$2,419
|$3,587
|$4,399
|Rough
|$1,997
|$2,969
|$3,609
Estimated values
2011 Mazda 2 Touring 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,873
|$4,561
|$5,790
|Clean
|$2,675
|$4,249
|$5,380
|Average
|$2,277
|$3,625
|$4,561
|Rough
|$1,880
|$3,000
|$3,743
Estimated values
2011 Mazda 2 Sport 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,894
|$4,187
|$5,136
|Clean
|$2,694
|$3,901
|$4,773
|Average
|$2,294
|$3,328
|$4,046
|Rough
|$1,893
|$2,755
|$3,320