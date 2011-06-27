Used 2010 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Starting MSRP
$32,050
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG17
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$32,050
automatic locking hubsyes
manual hi-lo gear selectionyes
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive typeFour wheel drive
part time 4WDyes
Front and rear locking differentialyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$32,050
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/19 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)324.0/410.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.6 gal.
Combined MPG17
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$32,050
Torque240 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size3.8 l
Horsepower205 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle41.2 ft.
Valves12
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$32,050
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$32,050
Quick Order Package 24Ryes
Quick Order Package 23Ryes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$32,050
Infinity premium brand speakersyes
12 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
368 watts stereo outputyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
mast antennayes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
7 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$32,050
Air conditioningyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
Rear floor matsyes
front door pocketsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$32,050
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$32,050
Smoker's Groupyes
Media Center 230yes
Media Center 730Nyes
Two Tone Leather Trimmed Seats (Late Availability)yes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$32,050
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$32,050
Front head room41.3 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room55.8 in.
Front leg room41.0 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room55.6 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$32,050
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room40.4 in.
Rear hip Room56.7 in.
Rear leg room37.2 in.
Rear shoulder room56.8 in.
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$32,050
Hard Topyes
Trailer Tow Groupyes
Metal Half Doors w/Locksyes
Dual Top Groupyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$32,050
Front track61.9 in.
Maximum cargo capacity82.0 cu.ft.
Curb weight4419 lbs.
Gross weight5448 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place46.4 cu.ft.
Angle of approach44.4 degrees
Maximum payload1081 lbs.
Angle of departure40.5 degrees
Length184.4 in.
Maximum towing capacity3500 lbs.
Ground clearance10.1 in.
Wheel base116.0 in.
Width82.8 in.
Rear track61.9 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$32,050
Exterior Colors
  • Deep Water Blue Pearlcoat
  • Red Rock Crystal Pearlcoat
  • Natural Green Pearlcoat
  • Dark Charcoal Pearlcoat
  • Surf Blue Pearlcoat
  • Rescue Green Metallic Clearcoat
  • Flame Red Clearcoat
  • Mango Tango Pearlcoat
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Stone White Clearcoat
  • Black Clearcoat
Interior Colors
  • Dark Khaki/Medium Khaki, leather
  • Dark Khaki/Medium Khaki, cloth
  • Dark Slate Gray/Medium Slate Gray, leather
  • Dark Slate Gray/Medium Slate Gray, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$32,050
outside rear mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
17 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
All terrain tiresyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
LT255/75R17 tiresyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$32,050
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
solid live axle front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$32,050
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
