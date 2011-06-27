Used 2009 Jeep Wrangler Consumer Reviews

Great Fun but Time to Move On Rascula , 11/13/2015 Unlimited Rubicon 4dr SUV 4WD (3.8L 6cyl 6M) 27 of 29 people found this review helpful I bought my 09 Wrangler Unlimited Sahara in June of 2009 and will be honest for the most part it was a great vehicle. It did what I needed it to do getting me wherever I needed to be, protecting my children and I when we were hit by a drunk driver from behind at nearly 40 miles per hour, and the touch screen radio with GPS and HDD were wonderful to have for getting to places and not having a vehicle cluttered with CD's. I rarely took my front top panels off but when I did everyone loved it (cant say how heavy or difficult the back portion was as I never removed it). My torque converter did go bad at 42K miles (thankfully I bought the lifetime warranty on the vehicle which in and of itself paid for the tranny issue), I had to replace the brakes at 65K miles with the rear passenger side shoe sticking and needing a-lot of work, the door hinge bushings were starting to go bad, and finally the O2 sensors (which there are 4 of) went bad twice. I did truly love the vehicle. Visibility was great, the ride was smooth for a 4x4 and it was easy to handle. My main reason for getting rid of it is that the gas mileage is lower than I would have liked and I travel a-lot. I never got more than 21 mpg on the highway (and roughly 50k of the 75k miles I put on it were highway). If you want a fun 4X4 and can get past the lack of mpg and a little less than desirable power the 2009 was a good vehicle (at least for me). Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

wrangler unlimited fun daily driver jw44 , 02/26/2009 11 of 11 people found this review helpful I have had my Wrangler 4-door Sahara for 3 months and have had no problems. I have a long daily commute to work, but since I bought my wrangler I don't mind the 68 mile round trip. This Jeep is fun to drive. The 3.8 v6 engine has plenty of power and with 4,000 miles my combined city/highway mileage is 20.6 mpg as of today. My hardtop has no water leaks and is surprisingly quiet at highway speeds. The standard 18" Bridgestone tires are the best rain tires I have ever driven. No snow here in LA (Lower Alabama) but we have plenty of rain.

Off-road beast SFC EDWIN RAMOS , 09/04/2010 9 of 9 people found this review helpful The Jeep is not fast and the fuel economy is poor. But the Jeep wrangler, regardless of the trim, is the best off road vehicle that I have ever drive. My first experience was in the jungles of Panama. I saw a Jeep wrangler assigned to the us embassy negotiating hard terrain. After that I promised I would get one.

Just a kittle more power please Daved , 07/06/2009 8 of 8 people found this review helpful I planned on buying a base Wrangler X and tricking it out myself. My wife talked me out of it a said to get a 2dr Sahara. Thankfully I listened to her. The convenience features are great. The ride is good and the quality is among the best vehicles I've owned. The freedom top is easy to use. I had the Dual Top Group and have no intention of using the soft top. I sold the soft top to purchase a Banks Cold Air Intake and Cat-back Exhaust. Hopefully, this will add some much needed power. I would buy another one in a heartbeat and recommend it to anyone that is looking to add some fun to their daily drive. I had no idea this much fun could be had on four wheels.