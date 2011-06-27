Used 2007 Jeep Wrangler Consumer Reviews
Outstanding
I arrived at my local Jeep Dealer three days ago simply expecting to take a look, as I had done with both the Toyota (FJ) and Hummer (H3) dealers. To my surprise and delight there is now a 2007 Jeep Wrangler X Unlimited parked in my driveway. The four doors, longer wheel base and wider stance are all real attention grabbers. I have been approached several times by people wanting to take a look and ask questions. The drive is comfortable visibility is great. I won't be winning any races down at the track but that was not the point of buying a Jeep. I am looking forward for some cross-country traveling next month and I will try and submit a report on how that goes as well.
Back to a Jeep....
I had a 2000 Sahara that I got rid of 3 years ago. I've missed driving a Jeep ever since. This past week I bought a 2007 Wrangler X 4wd. I think it's awesome; it is much quieter, much roomier and the new roof is awesome and gives you a lot of different options. It drives much more like a Cherokee but don't let it fool you it is still a Wrangler. You won't be disappointed, I highly recommend it.
Way to Go Jeep!
This vehicle screams fun. Have had it for about a week now and just love driving it. It is very comfortable and offers a smooth ride. Build quality is great; the vehicle is tight, shifts smooth (I have the automatic) and the radio sounds great. Took it on a highway trip and got between 21 and 22 MPG. If you've always wanted a Wrangler but found them too small and rough, that excuse is gone. If you like Jeeps, you will love this one.
My New Jeep
It is bigger and more comfortable on the road. Compared to my 04 Xterra this rides a little better. It actually takes the bumps instead of being pounded. The 7 speaker stereo is great and I love the hardtop and all the ways it can be configured. It still looks like a Jeep that has leaped into the future. Compared to the X I had this is a power monster. It is just me and my wife so I can take out the backseat and put a lot of gear in here for a little trip. I have not had mine off road yet either but I do not think that is going to be an issue with this Jeep. This is a great Jeep and the boys at Jeep ought to be proud of this one. The 4 door one is pretty bling to.
So far so good
I have always wanted to own a Jeep Wrangler, but they never seemed practical. However, once I saw that they came out with a 4 door model...I was sold. I have now owned my Jeep for about a week and am overall very pleased. Very solid vehicle with a surprisingly quiet ride (I got the dual top and currently have the hard top on). Plenty of room in the back seat for my 3 children and they love it to boot. The ride is bumpy as expected, but it corners and drives easy.
