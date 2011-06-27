Used 2002 Jeep Wrangler SUV Consumer Reviews
50 - 50
Here is the real truth about Jeep Wranglers. Either you love them the second you sit in it and you never want to get out, or you hate it. This vehicle isn't made for everyone, and that is why I love mine so. Don't listen to all the stories about Wranglers flipping. The only reason Wranglers flip is because of irresponsible drivers. This is not a sports car or sedan, so don't drive them that way and you will be fine! Give a wrangler a try, I LOVE MY WRANGLER!
Wrangler Wreck
Our Wrangler was crashed into the back of a van at 35mph, the airbags did not deploy, the seat belt did not retract and our daughter broke her nose on the windshiel, $9500 damage. We have found other related airbag incidents in similar Jeeps, Chrysler investigated for 3 months and determined "the impact, which did not involve the frame, did not create the longitudinal deceleration to deploy the airbags." This care will not protect you.
Fun in the sun
For the most part, this is a fun vehicle to own. Keep in mind, however, that for some, a vehicle is a long term investment and you have to think about where you will be at 5 or even 10 years down the road of life. If you don't plan on taking many long trips, needing space for cargo, or many passengers, and if you can afford the gas, go for it. It is exceptionally fun to take the top down, go off road, and also handles great in the snow. If you have a family, take a lot of long trips, or feel the need for a smooth ride going to and from work, you may want to consider something a little bigger. I have had a Jeep Cherokee in the past which has many of the same capabilities as the wrangler.
Just plain fun
First let me say that I am 58 years old and always wanted a jeep, but life got in the way. I am a pilot and marine captain. I own a beemer 5 series, an F150, and 2 Ford Focus. So if I want to haul, I take the f150, if I am going on road trip, it's the beemer, if I want to conserve fuel, it's one of the focuses. But if I want to have fun, it's the jeep. Bought it used and I had to replace the starter, the battery, and a few bulbs, but it's 6 years old. The ride is not as bad as I thought it would be. But, folks this thing is too much fun, you will find excuses to go somewhere. I can be heard saying, honey we need something from the store? Get one, the fun factor is worth it all.
Jeep Country
It's a Jeep things, either you love it or you hate it. Where I'm from, the mountains are everything. My 2002 Wrangler X took me everywhere through the mountains. Going along with 10 - 20 other Jeeps through the mountains & the mud made my weekend full of excitement. The short wheel base making it easier to get over hills & through mud. Although taking it through woods & mud & sand & water has tore some things up on my Wrangler, everything was simpley fixed by me! [& "me" being a girl!] Some people may choose not to use their Wrangler as an everyday vehicle, but it was my "everyday vehicle". Sure, gas mileage wasn't the best, but having my Wrangler was worth every penny.
Sponsored cars related to the Wrangler
Related Used 2002 Jeep Wrangler SUV info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Ford Edge 2018
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2018
- Used Toyota Camry 2015
- Used Kia Sportage 2007
- Used Honda Odyssey 2018
- Used Ford Edge 2015 for sale
- Used Audi Q7 2018
- Used Acura MDX 2018 for sale
- Used Chrysler PT Cruiser
- Used Volkswagen Tiguan for sale
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Volvo XC60 2020
- 2020 Express Cargo
- Chevrolet Express 2020
- 2020 Volvo XC60
- 2020 FIAT 500X
- 2020 4C
- Kia Soul 2020
- 2021 Toyota Venza
- Mercedes-Benz Metris 2020
- 2020 Nissan NV Passenger
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Hybrids
- Best Trucks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Minivans
- Best Compacts
- Best SUVs
Other models to consider
- 2021 Honda CR-V
- Honda Accord 2021
- 2021 Honda Pilot
- Honda Odyssey 2021
- 2021 HR-V
- 2020 Honda Ridgeline
- 2021 Passport
- 2021 Honda Accord Hybrid
- 2020 Honda Insight
- 2021 Honda Clarity