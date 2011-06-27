Used 2002 Jeep Wrangler SUV Consumer Reviews

50 - 50 Craig Erhard , 04/13/2002 9 of 9 people found this review helpful Here is the real truth about Jeep Wranglers. Either you love them the second you sit in it and you never want to get out, or you hate it. This vehicle isn't made for everyone, and that is why I love mine so. Don't listen to all the stories about Wranglers flipping. The only reason Wranglers flip is because of irresponsible drivers. This is not a sports car or sedan, so don't drive them that way and you will be fine! Give a wrangler a try, I LOVE MY WRANGLER! Report Abuse

Wrangler Wreck frosty1 , 03/08/2004 6 of 6 people found this review helpful Our Wrangler was crashed into the back of a van at 35mph, the airbags did not deploy, the seat belt did not retract and our daughter broke her nose on the windshiel, $9500 damage. We have found other related airbag incidents in similar Jeeps, Chrysler investigated for 3 months and determined "the impact, which did not involve the frame, did not create the longitudinal deceleration to deploy the airbags." This care will not protect you.

Fun in the sun Fireman Steve , 03/16/2009 9 of 10 people found this review helpful For the most part, this is a fun vehicle to own. Keep in mind, however, that for some, a vehicle is a long term investment and you have to think about where you will be at 5 or even 10 years down the road of life. If you don't plan on taking many long trips, needing space for cargo, or many passengers, and if you can afford the gas, go for it. It is exceptionally fun to take the top down, go off road, and also handles great in the snow. If you have a family, take a lot of long trips, or feel the need for a smooth ride going to and from work, you may want to consider something a little bigger. I have had a Jeep Cherokee in the past which has many of the same capabilities as the wrangler.

Just plain fun robert , 12/21/2008 13 of 16 people found this review helpful First let me say that I am 58 years old and always wanted a jeep, but life got in the way. I am a pilot and marine captain. I own a beemer 5 series, an F150, and 2 Ford Focus. So if I want to haul, I take the f150, if I am going on road trip, it's the beemer, if I want to conserve fuel, it's one of the focuses. But if I want to have fun, it's the jeep. Bought it used and I had to replace the starter, the battery, and a few bulbs, but it's 6 years old. The ride is not as bad as I thought it would be. But, folks this thing is too much fun, you will find excuses to go somewhere. I can be heard saying, honey we need something from the store? Get one, the fun factor is worth it all.