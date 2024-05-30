2024 Jeep Wagoneer S First Look: Jeep's First EV Goes 300 Miles, Has Massive Wing

Wagoneer S range and power figures

The Wagoneer S is built on the 400-volt STLA Large platform, one of several platforms that will underpin Jeep EVs (a smaller version of the platform is the basis for the overseas-only Jeep Avenger 4xe). Despite sharing a name with a full-size SUV, this isn't a huge vehicle — it's much closer to your typical two-row crossover. The Wagoneer S' 113-inch wheelbase puts it right in line with the Tesla Model Y and is within a few inches of the current Jeep Grand Cherokee in both wheelbase and overall length.

The first models to roll out will be top-spec Launch Editions. It uses a 100.5-kWh battery pack that feeds two electric motors (one in the front, one rear-mounted) for all-wheel drive. The motors make 600 horsepower and 617 lb-ft of torque and, according to Jeep, should scoot the Wagoneer S from 0 to 60 mph in 3.4 seconds (with rollout subtracted, per drag racing conventions). Another speed that matters is charging, and while Jeep doesn't quote a peak charge rate for the Wagoneer S, it did say that it should be able to go from 20% to 80% in 23 minutes on a DC fast charger.

A plethora of drive modes will help put the power down. Auto, Sport, Eco, Snow and Sand are part of Jeep's trick traction management system that optimizes throttle response and stability control intervention for a variety of surfaces. Approach, breakover and departure angles are 19.2 degrees, 14.0 degrees and 23.4 degrees, respectively — put another way, the Wagoneer S likely won't be rock crawling anytime soon. It might be silly to quote these angles for a near three-ton luxury EV crossover, but Jeep itself has already shown the Wagoneer S racing around on the dirt.