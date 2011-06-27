2022 Jeep Wagoneer Series I Specs & Features
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$58,995
|Engine Type
|Hybrid
|Transmission
|8-speed automatic
|Drive Type
|Rear wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V8
|Combined MPG
|18 mpg
|Total Seating
|8
|Basic Warranty
|3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Rear wheel drive
|Rear limited slip differential
|yes
|Transmission
|8-speed automatic
|Fuel & MPG
|Combined MPG
|18 mpg
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|16/22 mpg
|Fuel tank capacity
|26.5 gal.
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|424.0/583.0 mi.
|Engine
|Base engine size
|5.7 l
|Base engine type
|Hybrid
|Cam type
|Overhead valves (ohv)
|Cylinders
|V8
|Horsepower
|392 hp @ 5,600 rpm
|Torque
|404 lb-ft @ 3,950 rpm
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Valves
|16
|Towing & Hauling
|Max Towing Capacity
|10,000 lbs.
|Safety
|2 front headrests
|yes
|3 rear headrests
|yes
|LED headlamp
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|blind spot warning accident avoidance system
|yes
|brake drying
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|cornering lights
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|emergency braking preparation
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|front fog/driving lights
|yes
|front, rear and third row head airbags
|yes
|post-collision safety system
|yes
|pre-collision safety system
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|Rear folding headrests
|yes
|Turn signal mirrors
|yes
|Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakes
|yes
|Packages
|Premium Group I
|+$3,495
|Rear Seat Video Group I
|+$2,195
|Convenience Group I
|+$3,695
|Quick Order Package 22E
|yes
|Mopar Finishing Package
|+$120
|In-Car Entertainment
|6 Months of provided satellite radio service
|yes
|9 total speakers
|yes
|Alpine premium brand speakers
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|auxiliary audio input and USB with external media control
|yes
|satellite radio satellite radio
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
|adjustable pedals
|yes
|cruise control
|yes
|driver assisted parking assist
|yes
|electric power steering
|yes
|front and rear door pockets
|yes
|front and rear parking sensors
|yes
|front seatback storage
|yes
|front, rear and 3rd row cupholders
|yes
|keyless ignition
|yes
|overhead console with storage
|yes
|power rear seat easy entry
|yes
|rear view camera
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)
|yes
|Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel
|yes
|electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|yes
|heated steering wheel
|yes
|interior air filtration
|yes
|leatherette steering wheel
|yes
|turn signal in mirrors
|yes
|Cargo floor mats
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|Three zone climate control
|yes
|Power Feature
|4 one-touch power windows
|yes
|hands-free entry
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Reverse tilt dual mirrors provides curb view when vehicle in reverse
|yes
|Interior Options
|10.25" Front Passenger Interactive Display
|+$1,395
|Instrumentation
|clock
|yes
|compass
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|Front Seat Dimensions
|8 -way power driver seat
|yes
|8 -way power passenger seat
|yes
|bucket front seats
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|height adjustable passenger seat
|yes
|leather
|yes
|multi-level heating driver seat
|yes
|multi-level heating passenger seat
|yes
|ventilated driver seat
|yes
|ventilated passenger seat
|yes
|Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Front head room
|41.3 in.
|Front hip room
|63.4 in.
|Front leg room
|40.9 in.
|Front shoulder room
|66.1 in.
|Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Rear Seat Dimensions
|folds into floor third row seats
|yes
|rear ventilation ducts with fan control
|yes
|reclining rear seats
|yes
|Rear head room
|40.0 in.
|Rear hip Room
|63.0 in.
|Rear leg room
|42.7 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|65.2 in.
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|Dimensions
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|27.4 cu.ft.
|Gross weight
|7,400 lbs.
|Ground clearance
|8.3 in.
|Height
|75.6 in.
|Length
|214.7 in.
|Maximum cargo capacity
|116.7 cu.ft.
|Maximum towing capacity
|10,000 lbs.
|Overall Width with Mirrors
|94.0 in.
|Overall Width without Mirrors
|83.6 in.
|Turning circle
|38 ft.
|Wheel base
|123.0 in.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
|alloy wheels
|yes
|fullsize non-matching spare tire
|yes
|underbody mounted spare tire
|yes
|18 x 8.0 in. wheels
|yes
|275/65R18 tires
|yes
|All season tires
|yes
|Suspension
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|Warranty
|Basic
|3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
|Roadside
|5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
|Rust
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
