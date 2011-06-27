  1. Home
2022 Jeep Wagoneer Series I Specs & Features

More about the 2022 Wagoneer
Overview
Starting MSRP
$58,995
Engine TypeHybrid
Transmission8-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG18 mpg
Total Seating8
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission8-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Combined MPG18 mpg
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/22 mpg
Fuel tank capacity26.5 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Range in miles (cty/hwy)424.0/583.0 mi.
Engine
Base engine size5.7 l
Base engine typeHybrid
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8
Horsepower392 hp @ 5,600 rpm
Torque404 lb-ft @ 3,950 rpm
Valve timingVariable
Valves16
Towing & Hauling
Max Towing Capacity10,000 lbs.
Safety
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
LED headlampyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
blind spot warning accident avoidance systemyes
brake dryingyes
child seat anchorsyes
cornering lightsyes
daytime running lightsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
emergency braking preparationyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
front, rear and third row head airbagsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
stability controlyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Rear folding headrestsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Premium Group I +$3,495
Rear Seat Video Group I +$2,195
Convenience Group I +$3,695
Quick Order Package 22Eyes
Mopar Finishing Package +$120
In-Car Entertainment
6 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
9 total speakersyes
Alpine premium brand speakersyes
USB connectionyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
adjustable pedalsyes
cruise controlyes
driver assisted parking assistyes
electric power steeringyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
front seatback storageyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
keyless ignitionyes
overhead console with storageyes
power rear seat easy entryyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
heated steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
leatherette steering wheelyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Cargo floor matsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Three zone climate controlyes
Power Feature
4 one-touch power windowsyes
hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Reverse tilt dual mirrors provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
Interior Options
10.25" Front Passenger Interactive Display +$1,395
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
trip computeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
8 -way power driver seatyes
8 -way power passenger seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
leatheryes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
ventilated driver seatyes
ventilated passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front head room41.3 in.
Front hip room63.4 in.
Front leg room40.9 in.
Front shoulder room66.1 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Rear Seat Dimensions
folds into floor third row seatsyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Rear head room40.0 in.
Rear hip Room63.0 in.
Rear leg room42.7 in.
Rear shoulder room65.2 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Dimensions
Cargo capacity, all seats in place27.4 cu.ft.
Gross weight7,400 lbs.
Ground clearance8.3 in.
Height75.6 in.
Length214.7 in.
Maximum cargo capacity116.7 cu.ft.
Maximum towing capacity10,000 lbs.
Overall Width with Mirrors94.0 in.
Overall Width without Mirrors83.6 in.
Turning circle38 ft.
Wheel base123.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Silver Zynith
  • Velvet Red Pearl Coat
  • Luxury White Pearl Coat
  • Baltic Grey Metallic Clear Coat
  • Bright White Clear Coat
  • Diamond Black Crystal Pearl Coat
Interior Colors
  • Global Black, leather
  • Sea Salt/Black, leather
Tires & Wheels
alloy wheelsyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
18 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
275/65R18 tiresyes
All season tiresyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
