  1. Home
  2. Jeep
  3. Jeep Liberty
  4. Used 2005 Jeep Liberty
  5. Used 2005 Jeep Liberty SUV
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 2005 Jeep Liberty SUV Consumer Reviews

More about the 2005 Liberty
More about the 2005 Liberty
5(59%)4(25%)3(10%)2(5%)1(1%)
4.4
411 reviews
Write a review
See all Liberties for sale
List Price Range
$7,995 - $8,995
Used Liberty for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
12345...83

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Had to review this fun inexpensive little truck

beepjeep1, 08/14/2014
74 of 75 people found this review helpful

This is my 5th jeep went from a cj to a yj to 2 TJ's but since I got 2 kids had to get a friendlier vehicle and low and behold the liberty. I always thought of these as chick vehicles but they are at the LOWEST end of the used SUV's and I bought a 2005 with 64Km's mint mint mint for 6500$ with 2 sets of tires from an old lady. Now 2 years later i'll review it. This jelly bean can motor, good acceleration, decent offroad handling, moderate pulling power, and absoloutly DISGUSTING GAS MILEAGE! But meh who cares. My unit has been reliable and maintenance free for the past 2 years, easy to park and you can load it up pretty good with gear and 2 kids.

Report Abuse

Go anywhere do anything SMALL SUV

Kal, 11/15/2016
Renegade 4WD 4dr SUV (3.7L 6cyl 6M)
42 of 43 people found this review helpful

Absolutely loved this vehicle except that we out-grew it after having twins... For 10+ years and 150,000 miles my wife, 120lb dog and I used this rig to travel all over North America. Handles 18" of snow, 12" of mud, sand, rocks and river crossings with ease yet pulls 90+mph on the freeway with ease. Tows 4,500lbs comfortably and has enough power / torque for all our needs. Only two repairs in 150K miles of ownership - cracked radiator at 120K mi and fan blower motor, both of which were an easy driveway repair. Very easy and inexpensive to maintain, high quality interior finishes held up well to our abuse, and the exterior looked great for a heavily off-roaded suv. Just wish it was a little larger and more fuel efficient, averaged 17mpg before lifting and 15 mpg after 2.5" lift and larger tires. Overall, this vehicle was driven like it was stolen on a daily basis and never missed a beat.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

A great surprise

Chris, 12/19/2017
Renegade 4WD 4dr SUV (3.7L 6cyl 6M)
47 of 49 people found this review helpful

This Jeep reminds me every day why I love it. Researched it and hunted one down w/ 37000 miles. Great pickup and braking. Real 4wd capibilities. Parks so easily/great visibility. The poor window regulators are a money maker for the dealer at $350 each ( all replaced, drivers twice)but not much else. Noisy struts in cold weather. I wish the seats were more adjustable for tall people. However, I’d say this Jeep gives me faith again in American built on reliability alone. It a keeper. Update 6-2019 64000 miles, usual maintenance done, new radiator. This is a 14 year old Jeep. Not 1 day of grief. So reliable. The best relationship of my life. Update 12-20 Time for struts and shocks. Another window motor fail. Still amazingly reliable. I’ve replaced the Jeep as my primary vehicle but I’m keeping it forever at this rate. Still a Jeep through and through unlike the new renegades made in Italy by fiat.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

Super Car

Dennis, 01/26/2016
Sport Rwd 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6M)
41 of 43 people found this review helpful

My Jeep Liberty is probably the best car I've ever had. The only maintenance is normal wear and tear items. Being a four wheel drive you expect maintenance on the drive shafts and u joints. I have maintained a very strict oil change regimen and use only synthetic oil. Over a 170K and it doesn't use a drop of oil. Great for off-roading and deep snow. In winter I use studded snow tires and the traction an control is unbelievable. Just had it in for routine maintenance and got lots of comments on its premium condition. No rust on the body which is amazing. I had to install a new a/c condensor at 176000k but it was a small price to pay for 12 years of reliable service.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

How many people have Trans Problems?

jeeplbrtyrngd5, 06/19/2012
45 of 49 people found this review helpful

I have an '05 Liberty Renegade. I have been having many problems and googling out of curiosity led me to this site. I had no idea my issues were so common. I so far have fixed both upper and lower arm joints(rear), ball joints, new brakes front and back (twice), rebuilt transmission, new AC cooling system, new trans hoses, new starter, new alternator, and have had continued lights going out esp. rear lights, my cds also get stuck and refuse to come out, and my belt makes a squeaking sound which is a constant annoyance..

Report Abuse
12345...83
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Liberties for sale

Related Used 2005 Jeep Liberty SUV info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles