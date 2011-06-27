Used 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Grand Cherokee Trackhawk
Trackhawk 4dr SUV 4WD (6.2L 8cyl S/C 8A)
True Cost to Own
$49,898*
Total Cash Price
$37,545
Grand Cherokee SUV
Trailhawk 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$57,610*
Total Cash Price
$43,348
Summit 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$57,610*
Total Cash Price
$43,348
Overland 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$49,898*
Total Cash Price
$37,545
Overland 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$47,176*
Total Cash Price
$35,497
High Altitude 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$66,682*
Total Cash Price
$50,174
Altitude 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$64,868*
Total Cash Price
$48,809
Laredo 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$49,898*
Total Cash Price
$37,545
Summit 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$60,785*
Total Cash Price
$45,737
Sterling Edition 4dr SUV w/Prod. End 05/18 (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$50,805*
Total Cash Price
$38,228
Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$45,362*
Total Cash Price
$34,132
Laredo 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$55,342*
Total Cash Price
$41,641
Limited 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$56,703*
Total Cash Price
$42,665
Altitude 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$54,434*
Total Cash Price
$40,958
Sterling Edition 4dr SUV 4WD w/Prod. End 05/18 (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$47,630*
Total Cash Price
$35,839
High Altitude 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$63,053*
Total Cash Price
$47,443
Upland 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$45,362*
Total Cash Price
$34,132
Laredo E 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$50,805*
Total Cash Price
$38,228
Laredo E 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$58,971*
Total Cash Price
$44,372
Grand Cherokee SRT
SRT 4dr SUV 4WD (6.4L 8cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$63,960*
Total Cash Price
$48,126
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Grand Cherokee Trackhawk Trackhawk 4dr SUV 4WD (6.2L 8cyl S/C 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$831
|$856
|$881
|$908
|$935
|$4,410
|Maintenance
|$895
|$1,555
|$2,423
|$601
|$1,383
|$6,857
|Repairs
|$231
|$549
|$804
|$938
|$1,095
|$3,617
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,009
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$2,211
|Financing
|$2,020
|$1,624
|$1,202
|$751
|$272
|$5,869
|Depreciation
|$6,556
|$3,434
|$3,022
|$2,679
|$2,404
|$18,094
|Fuel
|$1,665
|$1,715
|$1,767
|$1,819
|$1,874
|$8,841
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,207
|$9,783
|$10,150
|$7,746
|$8,012
|$49,898
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Grand Cherokee SUV Trailhawk 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$959
|$988
|$1,017
|$1,048
|$1,080
|$5,091
|Maintenance
|$1,034
|$1,796
|$2,798
|$693
|$1,596
|$7,917
|Repairs
|$267
|$634
|$928
|$1,083
|$1,264
|$4,176
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,319
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$2,553
|Financing
|$2,332
|$1,875
|$1,388
|$867
|$314
|$6,775
|Depreciation
|$7,569
|$3,965
|$3,489
|$3,092
|$2,775
|$20,890
|Fuel
|$1,923
|$1,980
|$2,040
|$2,101
|$2,164
|$10,207
|True Cost to Own®
|$16,402
|$11,295
|$11,718
|$8,943
|$9,251
|$57,610
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Grand Cherokee SUV Summit 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$959
|$988
|$1,017
|$1,048
|$1,080
|$5,091
|Maintenance
|$1,034
|$1,796
|$2,798
|$693
|$1,596
|$7,917
|Repairs
|$267
|$634
|$928
|$1,083
|$1,264
|$4,176
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,319
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$2,553
|Financing
|$2,332
|$1,875
|$1,388
|$867
|$314
|$6,775
|Depreciation
|$7,569
|$3,965
|$3,489
|$3,092
|$2,775
|$20,890
|Fuel
|$1,923
|$1,980
|$2,040
|$2,101
|$2,164
|$10,207
|True Cost to Own®
|$16,402
|$11,295
|$11,718
|$8,943
|$9,251
|$57,610
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Grand Cherokee SUV Overland 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$831
|$856
|$881
|$908
|$935
|$4,410
|Maintenance
|$895
|$1,555
|$2,423
|$601
|$1,383
|$6,857
|Repairs
|$231
|$549
|$804
|$938
|$1,095
|$3,617
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,009
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$2,211
|Financing
|$2,020
|$1,624
|$1,202
|$751
|$272
|$5,869
|Depreciation
|$6,556
|$3,434
|$3,022
|$2,679
|$2,404
|$18,094
|Fuel
|$1,665
|$1,715
|$1,767
|$1,819
|$1,874
|$8,841
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,207
|$9,783
|$10,150
|$7,746
|$8,012
|$49,898
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Grand Cherokee SUV Overland 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$785
|$809
|$833
|$858
|$884
|$4,169
|Maintenance
|$847
|$1,471
|$2,291
|$568
|$1,307
|$6,483
|Repairs
|$218
|$519
|$760
|$887
|$1,035
|$3,420
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,899
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$2,090
|Financing
|$1,909
|$1,535
|$1,137
|$710
|$257
|$5,548
|Depreciation
|$6,198
|$3,247
|$2,857
|$2,532
|$2,272
|$17,107
|Fuel
|$1,575
|$1,621
|$1,670
|$1,720
|$1,772
|$8,358
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,432
|$9,250
|$9,596
|$7,324
|$7,575
|$47,176
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Grand Cherokee SUV High Altitude 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,110
|$1,144
|$1,177
|$1,213
|$1,250
|$5,893
|Maintenance
|$1,197
|$2,079
|$3,238
|$803
|$1,848
|$9,164
|Repairs
|$309
|$734
|$1,075
|$1,254
|$1,463
|$4,833
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,684
|$68
|$68
|$68
|$68
|$2,955
|Financing
|$2,699
|$2,170
|$1,607
|$1,004
|$363
|$7,842
|Depreciation
|$8,761
|$4,589
|$4,038
|$3,579
|$3,212
|$24,180
|Fuel
|$2,226
|$2,292
|$2,361
|$2,431
|$2,505
|$11,814
|True Cost to Own®
|$18,985
|$13,074
|$13,564
|$10,352
|$10,707
|$66,682
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Grand Cherokee SUV Altitude 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,080
|$1,113
|$1,145
|$1,180
|$1,216
|$5,733
|Maintenance
|$1,164
|$2,022
|$3,150
|$781
|$1,798
|$8,915
|Repairs
|$300
|$714
|$1,045
|$1,220
|$1,423
|$4,702
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,611
|$66
|$66
|$66
|$66
|$2,874
|Financing
|$2,625
|$2,111
|$1,563
|$977
|$353
|$7,629
|Depreciation
|$8,523
|$4,464
|$3,928
|$3,482
|$3,125
|$23,522
|Fuel
|$2,165
|$2,229
|$2,297
|$2,365
|$2,437
|$11,493
|True Cost to Own®
|$18,468
|$12,718
|$13,195
|$10,070
|$10,416
|$64,868
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Grand Cherokee SUV Laredo 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$831
|$856
|$881
|$908
|$935
|$4,410
|Maintenance
|$895
|$1,555
|$2,423
|$601
|$1,383
|$6,857
|Repairs
|$231
|$549
|$804
|$938
|$1,095
|$3,617
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,009
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$2,211
|Financing
|$2,020
|$1,624
|$1,202
|$751
|$272
|$5,869
|Depreciation
|$6,556
|$3,434
|$3,022
|$2,679
|$2,404
|$18,094
|Fuel
|$1,665
|$1,715
|$1,767
|$1,819
|$1,874
|$8,841
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,207
|$9,783
|$10,150
|$7,746
|$8,012
|$49,898
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Grand Cherokee SUV Summit 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,012
|$1,043
|$1,073
|$1,106
|$1,139
|$5,372
|Maintenance
|$1,091
|$1,895
|$2,952
|$732
|$1,684
|$8,354
|Repairs
|$281
|$669
|$980
|$1,143
|$1,333
|$4,406
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,447
|$62
|$62
|$62
|$62
|$2,693
|Financing
|$2,460
|$1,978
|$1,465
|$915
|$331
|$7,149
|Depreciation
|$7,986
|$4,183
|$3,681
|$3,263
|$2,928
|$22,042
|Fuel
|$2,029
|$2,089
|$2,152
|$2,216
|$2,283
|$10,770
|True Cost to Own®
|$17,306
|$11,918
|$12,364
|$9,436
|$9,761
|$60,785
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Grand Cherokee SUV Sterling Edition 4dr SUV w/Prod. End 05/18 (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$846
|$871
|$897
|$924
|$952
|$4,490
|Maintenance
|$912
|$1,584
|$2,467
|$612
|$1,408
|$6,982
|Repairs
|$235
|$559
|$819
|$955
|$1,114
|$3,683
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,045
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$2,251
|Financing
|$2,056
|$1,653
|$1,224
|$765
|$277
|$5,975
|Depreciation
|$6,675
|$3,497
|$3,077
|$2,727
|$2,447
|$18,423
|Fuel
|$1,696
|$1,746
|$1,799
|$1,852
|$1,908
|$9,001
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,465
|$9,961
|$10,334
|$7,887
|$8,158
|$50,805
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Grand Cherokee SUV Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$755
|$778
|$801
|$825
|$850
|$4,009
|Maintenance
|$814
|$1,414
|$2,203
|$546
|$1,257
|$6,234
|Repairs
|$210
|$499
|$731
|$853
|$995
|$3,288
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,826
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$2,010
|Financing
|$1,836
|$1,476
|$1,093
|$683
|$247
|$5,335
|Depreciation
|$5,960
|$3,122
|$2,747
|$2,435
|$2,185
|$16,449
|Fuel
|$1,514
|$1,559
|$1,606
|$1,654
|$1,704
|$8,037
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,915
|$8,894
|$9,227
|$7,042
|$7,284
|$45,362
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Grand Cherokee SUV Laredo 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$921
|$949
|$977
|$1,007
|$1,037
|$4,891
|Maintenance
|$993
|$1,725
|$2,688
|$666
|$1,534
|$7,605
|Repairs
|$256
|$609
|$892
|$1,041
|$1,214
|$4,011
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,228
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$2,452
|Financing
|$2,240
|$1,801
|$1,333
|$833
|$301
|$6,509
|Depreciation
|$7,271
|$3,809
|$3,351
|$2,971
|$2,666
|$20,068
|Fuel
|$1,847
|$1,902
|$1,959
|$2,018
|$2,079
|$9,805
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,756
|$10,851
|$11,257
|$8,591
|$8,886
|$55,342
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Grand Cherokee SUV Limited 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$944
|$973
|$1,001
|$1,031
|$1,063
|$5,011
|Maintenance
|$1,018
|$1,768
|$2,754
|$683
|$1,571
|$7,793
|Repairs
|$263
|$624
|$914
|$1,066
|$1,244
|$4,110
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,283
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$2,513
|Financing
|$2,295
|$1,845
|$1,366
|$854
|$309
|$6,669
|Depreciation
|$7,450
|$3,903
|$3,434
|$3,044
|$2,731
|$20,561
|Fuel
|$1,893
|$1,949
|$2,008
|$2,068
|$2,130
|$10,046
|True Cost to Own®
|$16,144
|$11,118
|$11,534
|$8,803
|$9,105
|$56,703
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Grand Cherokee SUV Altitude 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$906
|$934
|$961
|$990
|$1,020
|$4,811
|Maintenance
|$977
|$1,697
|$2,644
|$655
|$1,508
|$7,481
|Repairs
|$252
|$599
|$877
|$1,024
|$1,194
|$3,946
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,191
|$55
|$55
|$55
|$55
|$2,412
|Financing
|$2,203
|$1,771
|$1,312
|$820
|$296
|$6,402
|Depreciation
|$7,152
|$3,746
|$3,296
|$2,922
|$2,622
|$19,739
|Fuel
|$1,817
|$1,871
|$1,927
|$1,985
|$2,045
|$9,644
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,498
|$10,673
|$11,072
|$8,450
|$8,741
|$54,434
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Grand Cherokee SUV Sterling Edition 4dr SUV 4WD w/Prod. End 05/18 (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$793
|$817
|$841
|$866
|$893
|$4,209
|Maintenance
|$855
|$1,485
|$2,313
|$573
|$1,320
|$6,546
|Repairs
|$221
|$524
|$768
|$896
|$1,045
|$3,452
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,917
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$2,111
|Financing
|$1,928
|$1,550
|$1,148
|$717
|$259
|$5,602
|Depreciation
|$6,258
|$3,278
|$2,884
|$2,557
|$2,294
|$17,271
|Fuel
|$1,590
|$1,637
|$1,686
|$1,737
|$1,789
|$8,439
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,561
|$9,339
|$9,688
|$7,394
|$7,648
|$47,630
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Grand Cherokee SUV High Altitude 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,049
|$1,081
|$1,113
|$1,147
|$1,182
|$5,573
|Maintenance
|$1,131
|$1,965
|$3,062
|$759
|$1,747
|$8,665
|Repairs
|$292
|$694
|$1,016
|$1,186
|$1,383
|$4,570
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,538
|$64
|$64
|$64
|$64
|$2,794
|Financing
|$2,552
|$2,052
|$1,519
|$949
|$343
|$7,416
|Depreciation
|$8,284
|$4,340
|$3,818
|$3,385
|$3,037
|$22,864
|Fuel
|$2,104
|$2,167
|$2,232
|$2,299
|$2,369
|$11,171
|True Cost to Own®
|$17,952
|$12,363
|$12,826
|$9,788
|$10,125
|$63,053
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Grand Cherokee SUV Upland 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$755
|$778
|$801
|$825
|$850
|$4,009
|Maintenance
|$814
|$1,414
|$2,203
|$546
|$1,257
|$6,234
|Repairs
|$210
|$499
|$731
|$853
|$995
|$3,288
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,826
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$2,010
|Financing
|$1,836
|$1,476
|$1,093
|$683
|$247
|$5,335
|Depreciation
|$5,960
|$3,122
|$2,747
|$2,435
|$2,185
|$16,449
|Fuel
|$1,514
|$1,559
|$1,606
|$1,654
|$1,704
|$8,037
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,915
|$8,894
|$9,227
|$7,042
|$7,284
|$45,362
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Grand Cherokee SUV Laredo E 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$846
|$871
|$897
|$924
|$952
|$4,490
|Maintenance
|$912
|$1,584
|$2,467
|$612
|$1,408
|$6,982
|Repairs
|$235
|$559
|$819
|$955
|$1,114
|$3,683
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,045
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$2,251
|Financing
|$2,056
|$1,653
|$1,224
|$765
|$277
|$5,975
|Depreciation
|$6,675
|$3,497
|$3,077
|$2,727
|$2,447
|$18,423
|Fuel
|$1,696
|$1,746
|$1,799
|$1,852
|$1,908
|$9,001
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,465
|$9,961
|$10,334
|$7,887
|$8,158
|$50,805
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Grand Cherokee SUV Laredo E 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$982
|$1,011
|$1,041
|$1,073
|$1,105
|$5,212
|Maintenance
|$1,058
|$1,838
|$2,864
|$710
|$1,634
|$8,104
|Repairs
|$273
|$649
|$950
|$1,109
|$1,294
|$4,274
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,374
|$60
|$60
|$60
|$60
|$2,613
|Financing
|$2,387
|$1,919
|$1,421
|$888
|$321
|$6,936
|Depreciation
|$7,748
|$4,059
|$3,571
|$3,166
|$2,841
|$21,384
|Fuel
|$1,968
|$2,027
|$2,088
|$2,150
|$2,215
|$10,448
|True Cost to Own®
|$16,790
|$11,562
|$11,995
|$9,155
|$9,469
|$58,971
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Grand Cherokee SRT SRT 4dr SUV 4WD (6.4L 8cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,065
|$1,097
|$1,129
|$1,163
|$1,199
|$5,653
|Maintenance
|$1,148
|$1,994
|$3,106
|$770
|$1,772
|$8,790
|Repairs
|$296
|$704
|$1,031
|$1,203
|$1,403
|$4,636
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,575
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$2,834
|Financing
|$2,589
|$2,081
|$1,541
|$963
|$348
|$7,522
|Depreciation
|$8,404
|$4,402
|$3,873
|$3,433
|$3,081
|$23,193
|Fuel
|$2,135
|$2,198
|$2,264
|$2,332
|$2,403
|$11,332
|True Cost to Own®
|$18,210
|$12,541
|$13,010
|$9,929
|$10,270
|$63,960
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2018 Grand Cherokee
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee in Virginia is:not available
