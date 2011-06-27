  1. Home
Used 2009 Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT-8 Consumer Reviews

Love It!

lwjustme, 05/14/2009
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

I traded in my Mercedes for this beauty and I have no regrets. That says a lot because I really loved the Mercedes. This truck is sporty and classy combined. It's no soccer mom mobile guaranteed! More than enough horsepower, lot's of room and very comfortable to drive. Gas mileage? I didn't buy it for the gas mileage.

mine is faster than yours......

sin69ful, 10/06/2009
1 of 2 people found this review helpful

Seriously....This is a sick jeep...it amazes me in every way...i traded in a tahoe on "22's...the power in the SRT is outstanding and fun to drive every day....I've had mine about 5 months and I've put 12,000 miles on it...

