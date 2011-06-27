Used 2009 Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT-8 Consumer Reviews

lwjustme , 05/14/2009

2 of 2 people found this review helpful

I traded in my Mercedes for this beauty and I have no regrets. That says a lot because I really loved the Mercedes. This truck is sporty and classy combined. It's no soccer mom mobile guaranteed! More than enough horsepower, lot's of room and very comfortable to drive. Gas mileage? I didn't buy it for the gas mileage.