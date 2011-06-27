Used 2009 Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT-8 Consumer Reviews
Love It!
lwjustme, 05/14/2009
2 of 2 people found this review helpful
I traded in my Mercedes for this beauty and I have no regrets. That says a lot because I really loved the Mercedes. This truck is sporty and classy combined. It's no soccer mom mobile guaranteed! More than enough horsepower, lot's of room and very comfortable to drive. Gas mileage? I didn't buy it for the gas mileage.
Report Abuse
mine is faster than yours......
sin69ful, 10/06/2009
1 of 2 people found this review helpful
Seriously....This is a sick jeep...it amazes me in every way...i traded in a tahoe on "22's...the power in the SRT is outstanding and fun to drive every day....I've had mine about 5 months and I've put 12,000 miles on it...
Report Abuse
Sponsored cars related to the Grand Cherokee
Related Used 2009 Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT-8 info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Ford Escape 2017
- Used Chevrolet Malibu 2018
- Used Lexus IS 300 2018
- Used Honda CR-V 2015
- Used BMW X5 2015
- Used Jeep Renegade 2018
- Used Chevrolet Tahoe 2017
- Used Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2018
- Used BMW 3 Series 2017
- Used Mercedes-Benz G-Class 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 X6
- 2021 Nissan Kicks News
- Nissan Kicks 2020
- 2020 Volkswagen Golf
- 2020 Ford EcoSport
- Dodge Journey 2020
- 2021 Volvo S60
- Cadillac CTS 2019
- 2020 Discovery
- 2020 Toyota Camry Hybrid
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Sedans
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Hybrids
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Convertibles
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Coupes
Other models to consider
- 2020 Ford Mustang
- 2020 Ford Escape
- 2021 Ford Ranger
- 2020 Edge
- 2020 Ford Expedition
- 2020 Ford Fusion
- 2020 Ford Shelby GT500
- 2020 Ford F-350 Super Duty
- Ford Fiesta 2019
- 2020 Ford EcoSport