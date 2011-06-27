Used 2007 Jeep Grand Cherokee SUV Consumer Reviews

Great and not great... shane , 08/01/2017 Laredo 4dr SUV 4WD (3.7L 6cyl 5A) 18 of 18 people found this review helpful First a bit of car owning history: I have owned the Chrysler P.T Cruiser that was an '07, I've owned a 2008 Chrysler Pacifica and now I'm the owner of a 2007 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo edition with 4 wheel drive. I bought this car for two reasons 1-I've been a long life Chrysler fan and so I took them up on the Jeep line. I will admit with owning a Chrysler product there will be maintence, it's just par for the course. Especially from the DaimlerChrysler years. I would like to say, however, that when Daimler owned Chrylser the designs, such as the one for the 2005-2010 Jeeps are some of the most handsome the company has ever put out. 2-I wanted a classic SUV with 4 wheel drive to get me through my Ohio winter commute to work. I can honestly say the only real issues I have had are the windows (the front two windows seem to act up, want to get stuck but eventually will work) the back window had to be repaired entirely with a new motor. I bought the car with a 100,000 miles even and at 106,000 I had to get a new alternator. Not bad because it had been the first replacement. The car is 10 years old after all. But, other than that, she runs like a champ. I'm in love with the look, much more than I am with the new Jeeps since Fiat bought Chrysler out. I also love the space, the interior design as well as the way the car handles. My Jeep is very responsive. The turn radius is very good for such a big car. The gas mileage for a V6 could be bit better but then again I can't complain because of how large the car is. My advice is this: if you aren't looking to spend a fortune on a Honda Pilot or Toyota Highlander (which often come at a much higher cost used) and you don't mind a few little things here and there then the Jeep is for you. Also, it's much nicer on the eyes then the latter two vehicles mentioned and the 4x4 works like a dream--also should comment on how the car detects when to go into 4 wheel drive which is a feature that I really like! And while it's nowhere on par with the infamous 4.0 engine from earlier Jeep models I still love my little buggy. Perhaps if you decide to purchase then also look at one of the larger engines. The V6 can have it's work cut out for it at times. 4/5 Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Love my 07 larado kilikachris , 04/02/2012 25 of 27 people found this review helpful bought this on a trade in from a 04 sable LOVE IT :) i grew up around jeeps dad has always owned one figured what the hell 77,000 miles on it havent had a problem even if there was its all easy to fix :) it's my daily driver.... i dont see how half of you complain about this jeep i'm starting to think it's the driver more then the jeep sorry my opinion

I've had 3 2005-2007 Grands and liked them all Jenifer Ambler , 06/07/2016 Laredo 4dr SUV 4WD (3.7L 6cyl 5A) 32 of 35 people found this review helpful After my 2005 Grand (Laredo 4.7L V8 4x4) was totaled while still going strong at 171,000 miles, I replaced it with a used 2007 Grand Laredo V6 which is now up to 182,000 miles and still doing great. So I added a second 2007 Grand Laredo V8 which is also doing great at 96,000 miles, and handed the V6 over to the college student. Excellent on snow and ice in the winter, as well as back roads and New England mud season, yet highway ride is fine too. Very little has had to be done to any of them except normal maintenance and replacing worn-out items which were no surprise for the mileage. Some reviews complain about headroom but I'm only 5'1" so no problem. I'd happily buy one again. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

My Crown Jewel! stimp , 07/22/2012 23 of 25 people found this review helpful I cant say enough good things about this jeep. I have a fully loaded with 5.7L Hemi. Black with a factory upgraded chrome rim. I truly feel this product rivals anything from the luxury brands. I bought it used with 36k miles for $25k. Now it has 65k. I replaced the battery thats it. My payment is $368 a month and people act like im rich to be driving it. My wife drives it more than I and gets way too much attention. It turns heads everywhere we go, but im blown away by the interior cabin comfort and feel and how it handles. its like a sports car. My wife and I agree we are going to pay it off and keep it until I give it to my nephew. He is only 8 now so I will have it a while.