Used 2006 Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT-8 Consumer Reviews

Outstanding! RTM , 09/01/2006 12 of 12 people found this review helpful Absolutely incredible vehicle. I traded in my 2005 Audi A8 with no regrets. The Grand Cherokee SRT8 is an absolute blast to drive. Don't get this vehicle if you don't like gawkers and car questions for strangers! Report Abuse

FUN!! 1fastsuv , 01/30/2014 19 of 20 people found this review helpful I ordered my 2006 SRT8 brand new in 06. It took 3 months to get but it was well worth the wait. I now have over 100,000 miles on it and have never had to do anything but change the oil. (and tires) Last month I put a carbon fiber hood on it, and right now it's at a performance shop having a turbo installed. It's not great on gas but I didn't buy it expecting it to be economical. Report Abuse

The Fun Stuff Joseph , 07/20/2006 10 of 10 people found this review helpful I had a hard time moving from my beloved Ford SVT to the SRT camp. I would do it all over again. I have a 2002 Lightning and the Jeep SRT8 if so much better in so many ways. I was stunned by the handling and the sheer acceleration. This thing pulls like a freight train and can handle curves like a high end sports car. The size is just right to handle myself, my spouse and our two kids on a road trip. Plenty of room for those things you need for a long weekend trip; bags, stroller, etc. My kids also love the rear seat entertainment system and the sound system rocks. This vehicle is stable at all speeds. Report Abuse

one and only jay jay , 08/02/2006 23 of 27 people found this review helpful This car is great. It has so much going for it. Time will tell how reliable it is, but for now I'm very happy. The fact that I don't see many on the road is another good quality. Some would say I'm stepping down from a BMW x5 4.4, but I'm in the know. I'll have the last laugh, and at the finish line. I could care less for status symbol. I want performance. I get all the same perks navigation system, park assist, and hands free Bluetooth technology and great sound system. I can not compromise that. I paid an extra $1200 to BMW to get the premium sound. SRT-8 kicks. Report Abuse