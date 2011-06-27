Used 2006 Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT-8 Consumer Reviews
Outstanding!
Absolutely incredible vehicle. I traded in my 2005 Audi A8 with no regrets. The Grand Cherokee SRT8 is an absolute blast to drive. Don't get this vehicle if you don't like gawkers and car questions for strangers!
FUN!!
I ordered my 2006 SRT8 brand new in 06. It took 3 months to get but it was well worth the wait. I now have over 100,000 miles on it and have never had to do anything but change the oil. (and tires) Last month I put a carbon fiber hood on it, and right now it's at a performance shop having a turbo installed. It's not great on gas but I didn't buy it expecting it to be economical.
The Fun Stuff
I had a hard time moving from my beloved Ford SVT to the SRT camp. I would do it all over again. I have a 2002 Lightning and the Jeep SRT8 if so much better in so many ways. I was stunned by the handling and the sheer acceleration. This thing pulls like a freight train and can handle curves like a high end sports car. The size is just right to handle myself, my spouse and our two kids on a road trip. Plenty of room for those things you need for a long weekend trip; bags, stroller, etc. My kids also love the rear seat entertainment system and the sound system rocks. This vehicle is stable at all speeds.
one and only
This car is great. It has so much going for it. Time will tell how reliable it is, but for now I'm very happy. The fact that I don't see many on the road is another good quality. Some would say I'm stepping down from a BMW x5 4.4, but I'm in the know. I'll have the last laugh, and at the finish line. I could care less for status symbol. I want performance. I get all the same perks navigation system, park assist, and hands free Bluetooth technology and great sound system. I can not compromise that. I paid an extra $1200 to BMW to get the premium sound. SRT-8 kicks.
Spectacular!
I have been wanting a Jeep SRT8 since they were first produced and I recently bought a 2006 with 79,000 miles. It takes my breath away whenever I punch the throttle. It looks great, ir very comfortable, can outhandle most of the so-called sports cars on the road, and has plenty of great features: nav, in-dash CD changer, rear DVD player, soft leather seat trim, and power everything. If I don't lean on it too much I can get 18-19 MPG but the temptation is too great most of the time. It can smoke almost anything else out there from a dead stop. Shift the transmission down to low gear on a slow roll and floor the throttle and try and tell me it's not the wildest ride ever wrapped in an SUV body
