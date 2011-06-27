Used 2005 Jeep Grand Cherokee Consumer Reviews
Love my Grand Cherokee
I've owned a total of 3 jeeps and I love them all dearly. I bought my 05 Grand Cherokee Limited 4.7 4x4 about a year ago and I'm still quite happy with my decision. The 4.7 has all the power I need and is surprisingly good on gas for a V8 (depending on your driving habits). I average about 14 city 21 highway. The Quadratrac 4x4 system is a beast in the snow, even better than my XJ or Ranger were. It has more than enough features. The brakes and suspension are both good -it rides pretty nice. I'm also a big fan of the aesthetics of the vehicle, the color scheme and design is tastefully done. If I had to nitpick it would have to be about the door panels. I would prefer more padding and I had to replace one of the door handles. Also had an issue with some leaking from the sunroof due to an issue with the drainage system. I got that all squared away though, ultimately no big deal. Really nice vehicle overall.
been a good rig
I Bought this Jeep in 2005 brand new. It has been reliable and fun to drive. I drive about 35000 miles a year and this vehicle has served me well. I only took it to the dealer a few times and the rest of the time the local oil change place. It has 201,000 miles on it and I am going to trade it in for something that gets better mileage. No major problems. Maybe they run better when you run the heck out of em!
Best car I have ever owned
I am the original owner of my Jeep which now has 180,000 miles on it. It is my third Jeep. As an outside salesman I have driven over 1,000,000 miles in the past 30 years. And this is the most durable car I have ever driven. Besides still having the original brake pads with 40% of their life left, the only "repairs" so far have been a water pump, EGR valve and throttle position sensor. The 3 items were done at 170,000 miles. It took 60,000 miles just to break in the motor which uses not a drop of oil between regular oil changes every 5-6,000 miles. My car has every available option and NOT one thing has malfunctioned in 180,000 miles. You just can't go wrong with this car.
MOST reliable vehicle I have known
I have the limited HEMI with QDII 4 wheel drive system. I have over 150,000 miles on her and let me say, I have more money into a 2008 town and country with 38,000 miles than I do into the Jeep. The jeep has been used and abused for the last few years. Ive gone offroading, towed 6,500 lbs countless times, and I constantly am flooring it to hear the HEMI SCREAM! The only problems I have had is a new ECM($300) and a loud bearing that I cant pinpoint(~$50). And of course new tires and brakes but any car needs those. This Jeep still has boatloads of power, and there is no sign of wear or tear. It looks like it has 5,000 miles on it. No rust despite several michigan winters. Great SUV!!!
2005 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited 4.7L 4X4
Love my Jeep. Bought it used August 2011 and have had nothing but good from it so far. Everything worked when i got it, only thing that doesnt now is my rear park assist system, for some reason when i put her in reverse, all the red lights show up and it beeps, but thats it no big deal, cheap fix. Looks great, mean on the road ;) Great four wheel drive system, but thats expected from Jeep. Some people complain about the hard surfaced interior in areas but i love it because its durable and not cheap. My only complaint is wheres the snow? I live in Minnesota and its been a weak winter, hardly any snow. That's the main reason i got this beast.
