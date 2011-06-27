Used 2000 Jeep Grand Cherokee SUV Consumer Reviews
Awesome Car
If you are looking for a reliable SUV, that is an actual SUV not the mom-mobiles that are out on the road today; look no further than the Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo. I have the 4.0L inline 6 engine, which is known for being incredibly reliable, I've owned the car for about 3 years, purchased it back in 13 with just under 90K miles on it for 4K, today I have close to 145K miles on it and runs like a champ. I've put some money into it when I purchased it, about $750 to fix some steering issues but after I got that out of the way it has been a fantastic car. Basically just general maintenance and upkeep. I've put on new tires and brakes, but that comes with owning any car, as well as had a rusty brake line replaced as well as the crankshaft sensor which were both minor and relatively cheap repairs; it is a 16 year-old-car after all so it will need a few things replaced due to the age. The engine is smooth and never has given me any trouble. This car also handles great in poor driving conditions, the only thing you need to worry about in the snow are the other idiots on the road. I am nothing but confident driving in a snow-storm. The inline 6 makes getting stuck quite challenging, I have been in muddy conditions and the Jeep has gotten me out without a hitch. This is still before Jeeps became the luxury mom-mobiles of today. They were built when Jeep built reliable, tough, off-road, road ready vehicles. If you are considering getting one, get one. Don't shy away because the odometer has a reading of 150-200K miles, these are known for lasting well into the 300s. Great car and relatively cheap and easy to find nowadays. There's a reason why you still see a bunch on the road.
I LOVE my 00' Jeep Grand cherokee!
I bought this as my first car, I got it for a cheap price but I was weary when I saw 130k mileage on the odometer. I did my research and asked previous Jeep owners, and I went with their overall responses. They said its has a great engine and transmission that will last for at least 200k miles easily with proper maintenance. I agree with them completely. The car has about 140k Miles on it now and the engine still runs great and quiet like it was still new. It has only been 10k miles, but that's mostly city driving and a couple of 300 mile trips. I have a rattling and shaking in my front end when I hit small bumps, But not all the parts are going to be perfect after 15 years of age. I have replaced the water pump, upper radiator hose, and tie rods so far. Besides changing oil every 3k miles, that's all I have replaced mechanically. I have also installed a higher performance muffler onto my Jeep by choice (Flowmaster Super 44). The Jeep runs amazing and I hope that it goes at least 250k before the engine dies. I live in a major city, So my gas mileage is piss poor (About 10 mpg), but I fill up with Plus so it lasts a little longer than regular unleaded. On the highway I get about 25 to 30 mpg. So not a city car. My interior is tan with brown moldings, the interior isn't entirely perfect but again its been 15 years. Overall an amazing car, a good build and very comfortable to travel with
Three Jeep Family
I bought my 2000 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited in August 2008 and love it. I've only had a few minor repairs done to it. My Jeep is properly maintained with all fluids being checked every time I take it in for an oil change at 3,000 miles. Of course having a son who is a service advisor at a Jeep Dealership helps. LOL We also own a 1996 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo which is still going strong at 198,000 miles, and a 2010 Jeep Liberty Limited. We are and will remain a Jeep family. Before our current Jeeps we owned 94, 98, and 2000 Jeep Cherokees.
Maintenance
Overall the 2000 jeep grand cherokee laredo 4.0 2wd is very good, asl long as there are routine maintenance. After 175miles i use 5 qrts of20/50 oil with lucas oil, however i now receive a maintenance beeping sound without a readout in the cosole or engine light, normally it would display the problem...any ideas out there why/
I love my Jeep, and I wouldn't have it any other way.
I've read a lot of these reviews and most of the complaints are about the dealership's mistakes, not the vehicle itself. I honestly have nothing bad to say about my my 2000 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo. The 4.7 V8 gives me a lot of power, and the full time 4x4 gives me added traction in any situation. I bought it initially for $5900.00 from a retailer and put another $3000.00 in repairs into it, but since then it's just been regular maintenance and it runs beautifully. My one and only complaint is that the sound proofing could be better. Once you get it on the highway it drowns out the radio pretty easily. My jeep just rolled over 215,000k and it runs better than the day I bought it.
