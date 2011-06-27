  1. Home
Used 1997 Jeep Grand Cherokee SUV Consumer Reviews

More about the 1997 Grand Cherokee
4.1
127 reviews
Jeep

Brandon, 12/30/2015
Laredo 4dr SUV 4WD
18 of 18 people found this review helpful

Well this jeep is highly dependable, but there are quite a few sensors that tend to go bad and cause it to stall/lose power/misfire. Main things I have had to replace are Crankshaft Position sensor, fuel pump, and Idle air control valve. Gas mileage is great for a 1997 SUV. If you own one make sure you do a lot of research if something is going wrong with it. I have found tons of help from jeep forums guiding me to what my problem is.

What a ride

David Wayne Given, 09/18/2016
Laredo 4dr SUV 4WD
11 of 11 people found this review helpful

What a spectacular vehicle. It has been with me many miles. I drove it to Florida and back then to California and all around Green River in the winter of 2015. Then from Green River back home. It has been my entertainment center, my dinning room, my bedroom, my changing room, my home away from home my refuge in the wilderness and in times of trouble my sanctuary where I have prayed and poured my heart out to God in supplication and fervent prayers during times of trouble

Can't expect much more

Bull, 10/25/2010
9 of 9 people found this review helpful

Bought in 98 to replace small pick-up, smart buy; still primary vehicle. Have 240K and it literally runs like it did, with little effort. Inline 6 is awesome engine. Around 225K gas mileage began to fall, didn't run smooth. Changed idle air control valve sensor and throttle body sensor (both less than $80) and got back its original mileage & performance. Had trans rebuilt @162K, changed radiator, water pump, some other minor I did myself. The inline 6 is a good buy. Friend has 96 with 483K still running & driving.

Impressed with the 4.0

BBull, 11/13/2010
12 of 13 people found this review helpful

Purchased used in 98 with 28K miles, still driving with 242K. Very impressed with the inline 6. Have replaced water pump, EX manifold, computer, etc. mostly myself for low cost. Trans rebuild at 152K. Recently changed idle air control valve and throttle body sensor; got back to average 19MPG in city & 23 MPG HWY. Solid engine, would recommend the inline 6 and would buy again but this one is till running literally like it was 12 years ago.

Bad Rear Differential

eric, 12/13/2008
6 of 6 people found this review helpful

I bought this drift-wood colored V8 Orvis at 55000mi, and have put 113000 more on it. Brakes are a bit weak. Careful driving helps a lot. I occasionally haul light utility trailer-loads and have replaced rear differential at 75 and 160 miles. A/C controller went at 150 miles. Lift gate sprung leaks, causing light/alarm problems. E-Brake very weak. Can drive easily with it engaged. Engine still strong. Tranny original. Body very good. Some interior screws work loose. One and 1/2 speakers blown. Rear wiper frozen forever. Good truck to 140,000. Fuel mileage 13 US city, 19 at 75 mph, measured. Paint/exterior holding up really well. exhaust and entire front- end original (one link replaced at 94)

Research Similar Vehicles