Used 2009 Jeep Compass SUV Consumer Reviews
A Solid and Reliable Vehicle
Don't believe the reviews done by Edmunds - they must work for Honda or Toyota. This vehicle runs like a top and never gives me any problems.
Good Vehicle all Around
I'll get the bad out of the way. The low profile tires that this model carries were kind of weak I suggest buying the next size up. I got some Hankook Optimo 727's at 215/65 44 pound tires 17'. They climb a lot better but you do lose 2 mpg it seems. I live in Pittsburgh I need the climbing ability in snow. The good stuff: 23-25 (I actually got 27 going to New York) miles ave. on the highway 20-22 in the city. That's awesome for a 4x4. She is better on gas than the Liberty and I feel equal or better in mud and snow than Liberty. I'm 6-3 with room still between my head and the top. My 6-6 friend has about an inch or two to spare. Mine does come with adjustable seats though.
2009 Jeep Compass Crysler
after 150 000k; my vehicle kept stalling when it overheated; brought it Crysler service 4x; they could never fix the problem; I do not like it either that I couldn't check my transmission oil; had to bring it to the shop every time; I rate this vehicle close to a 1' I had changed oil every 5000 k; kept it well serviced; it still didn't do the job it should have; I had bought other vehicles from Chrysler; and this is a lemon; I have spoken to to a lot of people who own them and they too have the same problem. They are good for awhile; some go after 10 000 k; motor stopping others like mine go after 100 000. It is too bad; and I did like Chrysler.
Heartache with Chrysler
I had an Intrepid which required a fair amount of front end suspension parts and accepted this because of the design of the car (front-end heavy and so on) when we purchased the Compass one thing that returned was front end part issues and lots of them, started at 20,000 kilometers. Because front-end issues can cause havoc with tires and steering in general, I like to have this in top shape, but it is a never-ending issue every time it goes in for regular service. It still goes on today with the most recent lower control arms being replaced for the second time before 100,000 kilometers. At 25,000 kilometers we started having the sun roof leak into the car. Being told that the drain lines in the roof needed cleaning periodically seemed a problem because you really don't know when this can happen. You tube had ways that people gave up with Chrysler and came up with their own solution although extensive it dealt with a lot of modifications to the drain line and this meant taking parts of the interior off. Then, the front driver's side pan just in front and the back would fill with water - up to 2 inches of water, no rhyme or reason, cleaned this out several times before the dealership finally gave up on the issue of the drain lines and found a body molding without the proper seal in place. The drain lines are still an issue but instead of paying $126 to have these blown out with compressed air, I do it myself. The last thing to go wrong is the K frame when the lower control arms were being replaced. The place where I have my maintenance done on the Jeep now has a mechanic that used to work for a Chrysler dealership and alerted me to the fact that the K frame is rotting and that I seek out the dealership warranty, should there be one. Right now I'm staring at $500 getting it done myself or $900 through the dealership - not even 100,000 K on the vehicle! The only good thing I have to say about the Jeep is in the snow, you cannot beat it, it is a tank with Blizzaks for tires. However, when we get a wet snow/rain and it freezes, the doors will not latch after opening, major problem since the only way to rectify this issue is to leave the vehicle heat-up, with it not locked (not good!) So, we are getting rid of the Jeep soon. All of the review of this and also the fact that there is always some sort of hassle with Chrysler has made the decision of what to purchase next, which does not include any type of Chrylser product what-so-ever!
Great Buy
This is a great small SUV. I have repeatedly driven a 07 Ford Escape, and a 06 Toyota Highlander and the Compass is a lot more fun to drive. It's not exceptionally quick or powerful, my previous vehicle was a Dodge Ram with a 5.7L Hemi, but the car-like handling makes up for it. Also, the fuel efficiency seems to be better than the 25mpg stated. I have worked it out to be roughly 30mpg city and 40mpg highway. It felt a little sluggish when I first started driving it, but when I became more familiar with the CVT nuances, I feel the performance has increased. The interior is more than competent and rather comfortable, even considering my 6'6" frame. Also, the entertainment options are a plus.
