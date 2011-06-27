  1. Home
  2. Jeep
  3. Jeep Commander
  4. Used 2008 Jeep Commander
  5. Consumer Reviews

Used 2008 Jeep Commander Consumer Reviews

More about the 2008 Commander
5(61%)4(20%)3(11%)2(6%)1(2%)
4.3
54 reviews
Write a review
See all Commanders for sale
List Price Estimate
$3,695 - $5,717
Used Commander for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
12345...11

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Acceleration problems

, 06/12/2012
49 of 53 people found this review helpful

Love my Commander...got it new in 2008. This morning I got the scare of my life. Started the vehicle, drove to the back of the house, to picked up my utility trailer. As I was leaving the drive way, the accelerator got jammed. The vehicle went out of control (live on dirt road) and raced full speed ahead. First reaction was to hit the brakes... that helped a little, quickly put it in neutral and turn the key off. Got my conposure, and started the vehicle again. It went right back to a very, very fast acceleration. Turn it off and called dealership to have it tow to be serviced. Has anyone ever had this kind of problem ???

Report Abuse

Excellent Value!

brobin, 08/11/2010
12 of 12 people found this review helpful

The Commander compares favorably with SUVs costing twice as much as this one. Many friends have commented "THIS is a Jeep?" when they first get in. In terms of comfort, power and reliability it's every bit as good as a Land Rover, Lexus or Escalade.

Report Abuse

Luxury SUV with great features

Banks 2000, 07/08/2016
Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (4.7L 8cyl 5A)
15 of 16 people found this review helpful

We are keeping this vehicle long tem because of the great features. It has auto wipers and lights. Plus the stadium seating and glass roof in the 2nd row. We are at 130,000 and I have replaced the normal wear and tear parts. Everything else send solid

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

It's a Jeep Commander Limited 5.7 Hemi

dr burke, 06/16/2008
12 of 13 people found this review helpful

I am very impressed with my Jeep. It's fully loaded and roomy, for a single guy. It has a 5.7L Hemi with variable displacement engine. On the straight away, I drive on 4 cyl in 'power saver' mode and get 24 mpg @ 50 mph. I've found the sweet spot to be around 1500 rpm, if you aren't in a rush to get somewhere, it will increase your mpg by 5-10 mpg. I expect after more break in to average 26-28 mpg on regular gasoline. I am happy with my MDE. A few suggestions: When taking off, when you reach 25 mph, 'Resume' cruise control. And run on 1/2 fuel to increase mileage. Use Quaker+Slick50.

Report Abuse

Surprised

Karon, 09/14/2010
7 of 7 people found this review helpful

This vehicle was purchased for my husband. He had a 2005 Jeep Liberty Renegade. He loved it but it was time to find a new vehicle. When I went out shopping to the Jeep place, they showed me this 2008 Commander Limited. I feel in love with it. It's nice to have room as a passenger. We have no need for the 3rd row seats, so that isn't a issue. I highly recommend this vehicle if you want comfort & fun driving. The downside, which I was surprised about, is the cargo space. Not enough. We are going to see if removing the 3rd row seats will help that. Otherwise, everything is great about it. Can't believe we bought a V8, but with a vehicle like this. it's worth it!

Report Abuse
12345...11
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Commanders for sale

Related Used 2008 Jeep Commander info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles