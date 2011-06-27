Used 2007 Jeep Commander SUV Consumer Reviews
Loved My Jeep
Purchased used, Limited with Hemi in 2008 for $22k with 19K miles ! (Original sticker was $41K Fully Loaded with all the trimmings. Practically stole it as gas was over $4 per gallon when I bought it. Best car I ever owned! No major problems. Drivier power window motor replaced - that's it in 4 years. No transmission problems. Due to loss of job, sold this past weekend for $17k. Practically ZERO depreciation. Can't wait to buy another one! Would recommend to anyone.
Wish I could get 2014
I live in Utah and we have considerable amounts of snow and ice in the winter and I trust my Jeep to get me to where ever I am wanting to go, no matter the weather. I have taken it playing in the mud, sand, rain and snow and have absolutely no complaints. I have 120000 miles on it and other than the recommended upkeep, there has been no other repairs, replacements or issues. I only wish Jeep had kept making them so that I could upgrade to a newer model once I hit 200000 miles.
My Rocky Mountain Edition
I bought my 2007 Jeep Commander in August of 2012 with 59 K. I had been looking for awhile and finally found one in near mint condition. I had accepted a transfer to Yellowstone National Park, which was over 1,500 miles away, and thought the Commander would suit my needs. Since I was pulling a trailer my mpg was not that good...avg. 18 mpg. When I came home for Christmas/no trailer I avg. 24-25 mpg. My only problem with it was a leak coming thru the grab rails on each side. Come to find out the drain tubes of the sun roof were plugged but once they were cleaned out I have not had any more leak problems. I really like my Commander.
Perfect for a Family
2007 Jeep Commander, have owned it now for a year. Purchased it used, so somebody else took the depreciation in value. This truck is a tank. It will go through any kind of weather, terrain. Love it. Our family of 5 rides comfortably in it. Less room than our old Caravan, but this vehicle weighs twice as much. I feel better knowing that my family has 6800lbs of metal around them. Can't comment on the leaking issue, as mine doesn't have a sunroof. Gas millage is not the greatest, but I knew that buying it. Bottom line, if you want a durable, safe truck....This ones for you. NOTE: I do regular fluid changes on engine, trans, rear end diff.....So have not had any reliablity issues.
2007 Jeep Commander Limited V8 Hemi
I love this jeep. The second and third row seating is cramped, but I'm the driver so it doesn't apply to me. Only comfortable for kid passengers.
