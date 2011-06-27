Used 1999 Jeep Cherokee SUV Consumer Reviews
Longest Relationship To Date
I bought my 1999 Jeep Cherokee, 2WD, 6 cyl, automatic, 4-door from my employer in 2003. It was about to roll over to 100,000 miles, and they wanted to get rid of it. I paid $2500.00 broken into 4 payments. I continued to use it for work travel which was sometimes brutal temps and environments. Whenever I got my per-diem pay for using my Jeep, I would take her into Pep Boys, NLR, AR and give her whatever she needed. In 2015, she rolled over the 200,000 mark. The last 10 years I have cut way back on driving, and have not had the money to put into her care and maintenance, but she has always been true and faithful. The repairs have been few, and the cost of owning her has been a dream. I am recently at the point where I could buy a new car, but instead; I am going to have her completely restored. As I have had many mechanics tell me over the years, "If it ain't broke, don't fix it." Maybe I am too emotionally attached, but this Jeep has been everything I needed.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
awesome vehicle
We bought this 99 cherokee inline 6 back in 2004 with 70,000 miles. Over the years the biggest repair that was needed was the rear main seal replacement at 280,000 miles. Other than that it has been the usual replacement of parts that will eventually wear out with time. The engine has never been stripped down to do an overhaul or replace anything, besides spark plugs and the like. Now at 305,000 miles the engine still sounds the same from when we bought it. The mpg reads 15 but i tested this and found that it is getting 21 in the city. Awesome. Oil change every 3000 miles and other regular maintenance and I believe this engine will go to 400,000 without an overhaul. People complain about the ride being crappy which is correct, but then you don't buy a jeep for comfort. This vehicle is a true utility truck. And it actually handles quite well in the city. Jeep designed a great truck with the cherokee and plan on keeping this going for as long as I can. Eventually will restore this back to factory look and feel.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Amazing car
I bought this car from my uncle at 127,000 miles. This thing is a beast. iv driven it to 182,000 miles and iv only had 2 problems. i had to replace the water pump and the rear O2 sensor. both cheap to buy and relatively easy to repair you self. i have never had a starting problem, well when its -30 out side in the morning she doesn't want to start, but she always starts. and people who complain about the drivetrain i have never had a problem, probably because i changed both rear and front differential fluid along with the transfer case fluid at about 160,000 miles, AND, i regular grease the drive shafts. All of theses are very easy to do and can significantly increase the live of a jeep.
1999 Jeep Cherokee Sport
I had a 1999 Jeep Cherokee Sport. This Jeep had the 4.0L I-6 with a 4 speed automatic transmission. It was a very good vehicle for the West Virginia winters, my driveway is just over 2,000 ft up a hill, and it never failed to make it all the way to the top. I liked the vehicle, but it didn't have enough room. I would reccomend it to any of my friends.
Great Little SUV
1999 Cherokee Sport with 4.0L I6. My 2nd Cherokee (had a 1990 5 spd) and I love both of them (family's had 4 Cherokees and they have all been great trucks). Tough little SUV that does everything you want it to. Never complains when I hit those huge New England pot holes and you can drive it in any weather you want. Taken it out in white-out snow storms in a foot of powder and it does excellent. Never crossed my mind that I'd get stuck in any condition. Not the most comfy/efficient car but its a tough little SUV that rides stiff and never complains. Great for someone looking for a tough reliable truck that will take you anywhere and won't complain about a little tough drivin
Sponsored cars related to the Cherokee
Related Used 1999 Jeep Cherokee SUV info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner