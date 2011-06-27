Used 1996 Jeep Cherokee SUV Consumer Reviews
A Simple Cargo-Truck 4X4 (XJ) For A Simple Man
For a Simple Man Such As Me This 1996 2 Door Cherokee Jeep 4X4 5 Speed Manual Is Actually A Piece Of Equipment To Me. Why you may ask? Well I Bought this back in 2009 from a one owner he was in his late 60's, He ordered it new in 1996. He ordered it with the Sport Package: Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Roof Rack, Rear Window Defogger, as well as the wiper, Matching interior gray cargo cover, and Top of the line Aluminum Wheels with full size inside mounted matching spare tire. I Gave My Jeep a 2" Lift and instead of P225 R15 I raised it to P235 AT Wrangler tires. This Vehicle Looks Good can go anywhere on or off road incase of an emergency. The Jeep is just Smart enough that when it comes to smog or Diagnosis all it takes is a Plug In Less than 5min. Never has any Mechanical problems. The Jeep Has just Enough Electronics for proper engine and smog Operation which is all I ever wanted. No Electronics and solenoids to Fail it's all Manual ect : Pull Lever to activate 4X4 Not push buttons or solenoids or sensors to fail. Front and Rear Axials and not this independent suspension with CV Joints and boots to tear in dry sharp Brush or Rocks while exploring a place to make camp, Not to mention they are weaker than U Joints. Change the oil every 2,500 Miles, Coolant, and serpentine belt once a Year, Differential and Transmission as well as the Transfer case every 10,000 to be sure water contamination does not take hold to do any damage. K&N Air Filter (washable every 35,000 miles) saves money and gives some Xtra Power. Don't let your tank go below 1/4 tank and your Fuel pump in tank will stay cool and not fail. Simple and Cheap to perform Tune-Ups + Easy Access!!! Simple to perform all Maintenance (oil, trans, differ, transfer ect..... The advantages over others is Lights don't fade and oxidize and look bad, NO Parking Aids, as Far as Safety has Driver Air Bag, No Active Safety, No Navigation, No USB Ports, and No Entertainment. Just no nonsense piece of equipment down to earth vehicle Simple to Maintain and Operate AND No Nickel and Dime in you. This will be the Latest vehicle I will own. The New Autos across the Board are more computer and less control of your vehicle, than what once ruled our roadways and will continue on that trend. Complaints 1 It would have been nice to have the engineers to have more leg room up front my knees are up to bottom of dash and steering wheel. There is a question as to what happen to the Jeep Cherokee in 2002. This is what I found out in research is THE POWERS AT B IN CALIFORNIA told Chrysler Corp that the 4.0 liter has ran it's coarse and is out dated and that Chrysler needed to scrap the inline 6 for a V6 that will meet tighter emissions. So out with the Cherokee and in with Liberty. Anyway such as life I hope this helps to those who own or look to own a Jeep of that era.
1996 lifted cherokee country 4wd
i have owned my jeep for elven years and it has been lifted for about 7 years, and have over 300,000 miles and running strong. the 4wd drive system is indestructible, as well as the 4.0 straight six, it wont ever give out and has never left me stranded other then a dead battery in minus 20 degree weather.
See ya Cherokee
Took my Cherokee to the junkyard today. Bought it new in 1996. It's been in all environments, the coast, mountains, deserts and cities and performed like a champ. Replaced a water pump, brakes, tires and radio. The only thing that didn't work was the hydraulics on the rear hatch. Rescued stranded motorists, carried Christmas trees and was given to my son as his first car, after it had over 209K miles racked up on it. My inexperienced son ran into a F250 Ford dualie and tore the rear axle right off that truck. The Jeep suffered terrible front end damage. My son didn't have a scratch. I should be so lucky, as to go out as big a hero as that Jeep!
i own 4 jeep cherokees
the vehicle is me..simple-reliable-fixable. i travel a lot as pediatric nurse. i am also a firefighter both paid and volunteer. i needed reliability and got a 95 Cherokee cheap. i worked on it in spare time. then got rid of my regular pick up and bought a 96 Cherokee . sport. now i had 3 cherokees average shape and drive both regular. i do have some mechanic experinace before .Jeeps came in the picture but its a dream to i am on road with jeep. over the last 10 years i have owned bought and sold 12 Jeep Cherokee. i still own my 96 and 95. our son took a jeep to college. few problems only. Jeeps are forgiving. i will work on Jeep Cherokees upon retirement *** changes since my first review. Cherokees are coming in demand pull r parts are having less and less come in ! Prices are edging up due to supply and demand. I can still find them cheap but harder..usually someone bought and didn't know the few quirks. .being uni body is hampering total rebuild ..I do feel those who enjoy cherokee's can expect to pay a little more but i see the value holding and if patient sell and move up!..i dont like Grand Cherokee but it isn't personal! There has been a surge in Cherokees lately in both interest and prices but i believe its because a lot of people are going back to the basics which work!
Why did they quit maiking these?
Best car (reliability) I have ever owned. The cast iron inline 6 cylinder is amazing. This is the best snow car I have ever driven. I can do 55 mph on 4-6 inches of snow without even a wobble. It is a true snow car. I do all tune up, oil changes, and all maintenance on this vehicle. It is as simple as a 1960's car. Biggest mistake Chrysler made was to stop building these in 2001. The jeep liberty (successor) does not even hold a candle to it. All SUVs started with this design. It is a true on or off road SUV.
