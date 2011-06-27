Used 2004 Jaguar XK-Series Convertible Consumer Reviews
Beautiful but costly
Beautiful car, get lots of compliments. Have had a lot of problems. Just recently had the whole engine replaced. Under warranty of course! Every couple of months its something else wrong. Power window went out on psgr side. Convertible top gets stuck often, cig. lighter goes out, engine coolant light always comes on, pwr to side mirror has gone out sveral times.
Fun to drive, the envy of the block
Can't believe the envious looks and comments we have had. Handles very well, great styling, reasonable gas mileage. Great acceleration. Surprisingly quiet ride with the top up. Problem getting routine parts such as oil filters, etc.
Dream Car
Have wanted a Jag since the first time I spotted an XKE when I was a child. It's beautiful, fun and now I can't imagine not having one.
The classey XK8
Just can't say how wonderful the XK8 is to drive and own. How people stop to say "what a beautiful car". To drive it is even better.........just a dream. A true classic!
I LOVE MY JAGUAR!!!!
This is my last car. I want to keep this carr orevver. It is a classic witthh mmodern technology. It never fails to attract people. I keep is spotlessly clean.
