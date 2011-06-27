  1. Home
Used 2004 Jaguar XK-Series Convertible Consumer Reviews

4.7
20 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Beautiful but costly

t2000s, 04/08/2004
7 of 7 people found this review helpful

Beautiful car, get lots of compliments. Have had a lot of problems. Just recently had the whole engine replaced. Under warranty of course! Every couple of months its something else wrong. Power window went out on psgr side. Convertible top gets stuck often, cig. lighter goes out, engine coolant light always comes on, pwr to side mirror has gone out sveral times.

Report Abuse

Fun to drive, the envy of the block

Dan S., 12/29/2004
4 of 4 people found this review helpful

Can't believe the envious looks and comments we have had. Handles very well, great styling, reasonable gas mileage. Great acceleration. Surprisingly quiet ride with the top up. Problem getting routine parts such as oil filters, etc.

Report Abuse

Dream Car

Maggie, 04/11/2008
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

Have wanted a Jag since the first time I spotted an XKE when I was a child. It's beautiful, fun and now I can't imagine not having one.

Report Abuse

The classey XK8

Sandy , 07/24/2003
2 of 3 people found this review helpful

Just can't say how wonderful the XK8 is to drive and own. How people stop to say "what a beautiful car". To drive it is even better.........just a dream. A true classic!

Report Abuse

I LOVE MY JAGUAR!!!!

paulsobe, 05/13/2004
2 of 3 people found this review helpful

This is my last car. I want to keep this carr orevver. It is a classic witthh mmodern technology. It never fails to attract people. I keep is spotlessly clean.

Report Abuse
