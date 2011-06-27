Used 2004 Jaguar XK-Series Convertible Consumer Reviews

Beautiful but costly t2000s , 04/08/2004 7 of 7 people found this review helpful Beautiful car, get lots of compliments. Have had a lot of problems. Just recently had the whole engine replaced. Under warranty of course! Every couple of months its something else wrong. Power window went out on psgr side. Convertible top gets stuck often, cig. lighter goes out, engine coolant light always comes on, pwr to side mirror has gone out sveral times. Report Abuse

Fun to drive, the envy of the block Dan S. , 12/29/2004 4 of 4 people found this review helpful Can't believe the envious looks and comments we have had. Handles very well, great styling, reasonable gas mileage. Great acceleration. Surprisingly quiet ride with the top up. Problem getting routine parts such as oil filters, etc. Report Abuse

Dream Car Maggie , 04/11/2008 2 of 2 people found this review helpful Have wanted a Jag since the first time I spotted an XKE when I was a child. It's beautiful, fun and now I can't imagine not having one. Report Abuse

The classey XK8 Sandy , 07/24/2003 2 of 3 people found this review helpful Just can't say how wonderful the XK8 is to drive and own. How people stop to say "what a beautiful car". To drive it is even better.........just a dream. A true classic! Report Abuse