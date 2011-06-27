Used 2001 Jaguar XK-Series XKR Consumer Reviews

Great choice for free Drunkchef , 01/26/2010 18 of 18 people found this review helpful I had had all real makes, and this one rocks, bought it for $13,000 with 55k on it, replaced the tensioners straight away with metal ones as this is the only issue with this car. Bought an amazing sports car for free basically, cant even get a Kia for this price, highly recommended !!!! Report Abuse

XKR - Simply The Best! BriteRedJagXKR , 04/26/2009 7 of 7 people found this review helpful I previously owned a 1998 XK8 and after totaling it I felt like I lost one of my children! I do love this car. Now I own a 2001 XKR and it's just tweaked enough to make the XK8 even better. Sorry they discontinued this body style. It's sleek without being overdone. It's macho yet feminine. The curves are a woman, the power and the hood design are a man. What better combo in styling? I can get 21 mph easily. NOT BAD!!! My only criticism is the steering. It is so fine that if you look to the left you can easily be there without meaning to. That being said...no one drives my car but me and Hubby! Driving is pure pleasure even on travel trips of 10 hours. Go Buy One!

Beautiful, Reliable and Still Great ed orgon , 06/03/2008 6 of 6 people found this review helpful Have had this vehicle for more than 7 years, and still outperforms others. Has been SUPER reliable, no mechanical, build or cosmetic issues AT ALL. Only my usual Mobil 1 oil changes.

XKR2001 nbryden , 10/24/2004 4 of 4 people found this review helpful I have experienced zero problems with this car - it is well constructed and has a high quality feel to all parts. It has exceptional power and handles corners as if it were on rails. All instruments are easily viewed and the driver and passenger compartments are comfortable though not spacious - there is adequate headroom. I miss certain features that were included in the XJS, particularly the automatic side mirror tilt when reversing - the reverse sensors compensate but not completely. There are numerous blind spots when reversing. "Back seat" is almost useless except for bags, jackets and obviously insurance rates. Overall, this is the best performing and constructed car I have owned