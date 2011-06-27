Used 2001 Jaguar XK-Series XKR Silverstone Consumer Reviews

  1. Home
XKR Better than ever

joepizzie, 09/23/2008
9 of 9 people found this review helpful

I decided to purchase an XKR after owning numerous Porsche 928, 930, Corvettes, and yes, even an XJ12. I never forgave Jaguar for such poor quality and mechanics in the old Jaguars. What a great surprise the new Jaguar is for new or old Jag owners. The quality is evident in every part. The performance is exciting and you just can't beat the styling.

Silverstone XKR

kevinrphkv, 02/20/2004
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

If it isn't enough that God has given me the most beautiful Jaguar ever created, He has also given me one of only 200 sold in the U.S.!!!!!!!!! Faster than a corvette and more luxurious than any Mercedes, Lexus or Land Rover ever. This car has it all and I have checked them all out. It is a supercar in every way.

