Used 2014 Jaguar XJ XJR Consumer Reviews
PROPS FOR THE 2014 XJR
I've owned approximately 175 cars, including a few prior Jaguars. I've always loved their styling, but previous models always required too much maintenace. My 2014 XJR is well sorted. After 32000 miles, just tires, oil, and one door moulding. The car is exceptionally comfortable for a tall, big man. Handling is great for a car this size. There is a very slight vibration felt through the steering wheel even after alignment, new tires and wheel balancing, but it very slight. Build quality and materials are superior. Love the car. I'm obviously a frequent trader, but I'm having trouble finding reasons not to keep the Jag. This may be my favorite car of all time. Relatively uncommon, stylish, smooth, and when you put your foot in it, it's off to the races. Navigation is fine, but I use Google maps most often, which is more up to date.
- Safety
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
