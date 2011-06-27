Used 2004 Jaguar XJ-Series Sedan Consumer Reviews

Best Luxury Car Value You'll Find Mark Olsen , 10/25/2015 XJ8 4dr Sedan (4.2L 8cyl 6A) 37 of 37 people found this review helpful Go to any website and look up the reliability and handling of the 2004+ Jaguar Xj8 and you'll find owners LOVE these cars. For the money they are the most luxurious, best handling, greatest looking, and distinctive luxury cars on the planet. The 2004+ models were the result of over a billion dollars spent by FORD in improvements to the Jaguar range. These cars are never mistaken for anything but a Jaguar. I have owned two of the 2004 models (and drive one currently) and they both provide outstanding handling, value, and the kind of driving experience that gets your heart beating when you turn the key. As far as I'm concerned, when friends ask me if I like my Jaguar luxury/performance car, I just say there is NO OTHER CAR. I just can't say enough about the experience of owning a Jaguar. It is a singular pleasure unmatched in the motoring world. Update: Two years later not a single problem. Car is a dream. Buy one. Update after two years: Car is fantastic. Still no issues whatsoever. Only maintenance is changing fluids. The 2004-2009 Jaguar XJ8 (350) are the last, repeat last, of the traditional Jaguars in terms of styling and traditional luxury interiors. I'm convinced these cars will or are becoming modern classics. A 3004-2006 with under 45000 miles can still be had for under $15k and probably will never depreciate any lower than that. Care for one and drive it sparingly and you'll probably see an actual increase in what you paid in about 5 years from now. That fact pales in comparison to the smiles on your face as you turn the key in this magnificent motoring machine...as Sir William Lyons said, "The closest machine you can get to something that's actually alive." The 350's are like rare fine wine, meant to age well and be enjoyed for years to come. UPDATE AS OF 7/2019: In July 2019 I purchased a 2008 XJ Vanden Plas from a dealer in Palm Springs. Car had 29k miles and I paid $17.8k for a car that originally sold for $84k at Desert European Jaguar in Rancho Mirage. This further backs my claim that these are one of if not THE best luxury car value to be found. As stated before, the ride, handling and luxury amenities of the XJ8 (X350) series cars is superb. The 2008 and 2009 models feature restyled front and rear elements, and were the last years of the 1968-2009 XJ series cars. For specific research on these cars I highly recommend "The Essential Buyer's Guide" by Nigel Thorley. Good luck searching. It took me about three years to find this car but well worth the dilligence! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

My 7th Jaguar ruyg7 , 07/15/2013 28 of 28 people found this review helpful I have never owned more than three of any brand in succesion, but my Jaguars have been an exception. My current 2004 XJ 8 was purchased with 73000 miles 18 months ago, it now has 114000 miles on the odometer It is the MOST dependable used car i have ever owned, except for my new Dodge trucks. This Jaguar routinely gets 28-30 mpg at highway speeds, and 20 mpg in city driving. It has been a dream to own, and has never let me down. The car is dead reliable, a pleasure to drive , and very quick. The interior is very plush, and is resistant to wear and tear. Dont believe the nay sayers about Jaguar reliability, I have owned BMW's and Mercedes cars that were a lot more problamatic than my Jaguars. Report Abuse

1 Week Into Jaguar Ownership mherbst , 03/14/2013 24 of 24 people found this review helpful 12k a 40k mile car was a steal. I purchased this car knowing something would break. You have to have that mindset for all Jaguars and plan accordingly. This car was below my budget for a used car, and I put my savings from the purchase into an account for future repairs. I'm now very glad I did. 1 week in and the sunroof is broken, air suspension has visible leaks, who knows what else. Just the parts for the sunroof are $800, rear air suspension is $1500 for one shock. If you don't mind working on a car yourself (which I don't) this is a decent buy, also for air suspension issues arnott makes better than factory suspension. 4 shocks for the price of a jag one. Report Abuse

Love hate relationship whart12 , 08/18/2011 38 of 39 people found this review helpful Bought XJ8 VDP used with 60000 reading on the odometer. Love the comfort speed and styling of this big cat but been disappointed with its quality. If you are the type that can fix little things on your own then this wouldnt be a bad buy. The XJ has not left me stranded but have had little things go wrong. List of problem that I was able to fix myself: 1. All lock mechanism stopped working- found used parts on Ebay for 200 for all 4 doors. New price for each door is 300+. 2. Interior blower motor stop working- found control module on Ebay for 120. New part 300+ 3. Trunk latch stopped working- found trunk latch on Ebay for 50. New part 400+ 4. Radio amp stopped working- found used part on Ebay for 100. New part 1500+ Again, if you dont have a personal mechanic or you are not able to turn a wrench do yourself a favor stay away .. Report Abuse