Estimated values
1992 Jaguar XJ-Series XJ6 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$697
|$1,230
|$1,521
|Clean
|$621
|$1,099
|$1,359
|Average
|$468
|$836
|$1,033
|Rough
|$316
|$572
|$708
Estimated values
1992 Jaguar XJ-Series XJS 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,374
|$1,640
|$1,792
|Clean
|$1,223
|$1,464
|$1,600
|Average
|$923
|$1,114
|$1,217
|Rough
|$622
|$763
|$834
Estimated values
1992 Jaguar XJ-Series XJ6 Majestic 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$832
|$1,275
|$1,520
|Clean
|$741
|$1,139
|$1,358
|Average
|$558
|$866
|$1,033
|Rough
|$376
|$593
|$708
Estimated values
1992 Jaguar XJ-Series XJ6 Vanden Plas 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$837
|$1,278
|$1,520
|Clean
|$745
|$1,141
|$1,358
|Average
|$562
|$868
|$1,033
|Rough
|$379
|$594
|$708
Estimated values
1992 Jaguar XJ-Series XJS 2dr Convertible with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,809
|$5,753
|$7,355
|Clean
|$2,502
|$5,138
|$6,569
|Average
|$1,886
|$3,907
|$4,996
|Rough
|$1,271
|$2,676
|$3,424
Estimated values
1992 Jaguar XJ-Series XJ6 Sovereign 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$775
|$1,257
|$1,521
|Clean
|$690
|$1,123
|$1,359
|Average
|$520
|$854
|$1,033
|Rough
|$350
|$585
|$708