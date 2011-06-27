Used 2013 Jaguar XF XFR Consumer Reviews
The best of the XF models: XFR
If you are going to get a XF Jaguar then the XFR is the one to get. I test drove the 2013 XF with the smaller engine and was very disappointed with the level of performance. I already own a Jeep with AWD so I kind of knew the V6 3.0 AWD model was not going to meet my needs. However, once I enter the cockpit of the 2013 XFR I was very well impressed with the level of comfort and performance the car gave me. Most options were already on the car so no need to be left wanting and why would you with 510 HP? The fit and finish on this car is top notch across the board. As I said before it you want the best that Jaguar has to offer in this model then the XFR or XFR-S is where you want to put your money. Not really sure why Jaguar did away with the v8 model that was from 2009-2012 on the XF and the XF Super Charged and replaced it with a v6 that has less HP then the older models. However, thank God they still make the XFR and XFR-S to compete with the M5, CLS 63, and Audi S6 and S7. Without the XFR you will definitely be left behind if one of those car pulls next to you.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the XF
Related Used 2013 Jaguar XF XFR info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner