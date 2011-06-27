Used 2013 Jaguar XF XFR Consumer Reviews

ranger3bn , 01/08/2019 XFR 4dr Sedan (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A)

If you are going to get a XF Jaguar then the XFR is the one to get. I test drove the 2013 XF with the smaller engine and was very disappointed with the level of performance. I already own a Jeep with AWD so I kind of knew the V6 3.0 AWD model was not going to meet my needs. However, once I enter the cockpit of the 2013 XFR I was very well impressed with the level of comfort and performance the car gave me. Most options were already on the car so no need to be left wanting and why would you with 510 HP? The fit and finish on this car is top notch across the board. As I said before it you want the best that Jaguar has to offer in this model then the XFR or XFR-S is where you want to put your money. Not really sure why Jaguar did away with the v8 model that was from 2009-2012 on the XF and the XF Super Charged and replaced it with a v6 that has less HP then the older models. However, thank God they still make the XFR and XFR-S to compete with the M5, CLS 63, and Audi S6 and S7. Without the XFR you will definitely be left behind if one of those car pulls next to you.