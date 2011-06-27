Used 2007 Jaguar S-Type Sedan Consumer Reviews

Inspector Morse Inspector Morse , 04/17/2010 14 of 14 people found this review helpful We have had this car for three years and it has been fabulous. We had two prior X-Types which were also excellent. It is a superb car around town and amazing - AMAZING - on the open road. The handling is superb, the 3 liter is remarkably robust, and it gets better mileage even than the X-Type. We have always liked the old S cars featured on the BBC 'Inspector Morse' series and this is an elegant modern rendition. The flowing lines are so pretty even as design trends for most cars have become much more angular the past few years. Still rare and unique enough to turn a lot of heads. Snow tires are absolutely essential in northern climes. We will keep this one forever! Report Abuse

S Lee , 06/29/2008 7 of 7 people found this review helpful Our Jag S-type is definitely one of a kind. Very classy, smooth ride, excellent design. However, we did notice that it needs work on the sunroof area. There's definitely a vibration, a low rattling sounds coming from the ceiling near the sunroof. We took the car back into the dealer in efforts to fix the sounds but it's still there. Maybe I'm a bit more sensitive to sounds than other people but the sound is still there. Hopefully we'll figure out of a way to get rid of the sound. Other than that, an excellent automobile.

Fifty Years Waiting & Worth It! Pete Turner , 04/11/2019 3.0 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 6A) 6 of 6 people found this review helpful It's hard to be objective about a car you've waiting fifty years to own. My first car way back in 1965 was a '58 Jaguar MK II. Sadly, I had to sell it when I went into the service. In 2016, I brought a 2007 S Type in British Racing Green. It"s a daily driver. The Jag is brilliant, realible, luxurious, and in a class by it's self. Twelve years old and still turns heads. I"he had people walk across parking lots to tell me how great the car looks. If you find a low mileage with good maintenance record, buy it! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value