2021 Jaguar F-TYPE Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
F-TYPE Convertible
P380 R-Dynamic 2dr Convertible AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
True Cost to Own
$162,034*
Total Cash Price
$153,322
P300 First Edition 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$166,765*
Total Cash Price
$157,799
P300 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$123,004*
Total Cash Price
$116,391
F-TYPE Coupe
P300 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$120,638*
Total Cash Price
$114,152
P300 First Edition 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$163,217*
Total Cash Price
$154,441
P380 R-Dynamic 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
True Cost to Own
$171,496*
Total Cash Price
$162,275
F-TYPE R
R 2dr Coupe AWD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A)
True Cost to Own
$118,273*
Total Cash Price
$111,914
R 2dr Convertible AWD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A)
True Cost to Own
$118,273*
Total Cash Price
$111,914
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2021 F-TYPE Convertible P380 R-Dynamic 2dr Convertible AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,955
|$2,023
|$2,095
|$2,167
|$2,244
|$10,485
|Maintenance
|$112
|$1,170
|$145
|$2,792
|$4,154
|$8,373
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$7,031
|$7,031
|Taxes & Fees
|$6,176
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$6,401
|Financing
|$8,246
|$6,631
|$4,909
|$3,072
|$1,110
|$23,967
|Depreciation
|$44,280
|$12,622
|$10,315
|$11,557
|$10,098
|$88,872
|Fuel
|$3,184
|$3,280
|$3,378
|$3,480
|$3,584
|$16,906
|True Cost to Own®
|$63,953
|$25,782
|$20,898
|$23,124
|$28,277
|$162,034
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2021 F-TYPE Convertible P300 First Edition 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$2,012
|$2,083
|$2,156
|$2,231
|$2,310
|$10,791
|Maintenance
|$116
|$1,204
|$149
|$2,874
|$4,275
|$8,618
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$7,236
|$7,236
|Taxes & Fees
|$6,356
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$6,588
|Financing
|$8,487
|$6,824
|$5,052
|$3,161
|$1,142
|$24,667
|Depreciation
|$45,573
|$12,990
|$10,616
|$11,895
|$10,393
|$91,467
|Fuel
|$3,277
|$3,376
|$3,477
|$3,581
|$3,689
|$17,399
|True Cost to Own®
|$65,820
|$26,535
|$21,508
|$23,799
|$29,102
|$166,765
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2021 F-TYPE Convertible P300 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,484
|$1,536
|$1,590
|$1,645
|$1,704
|$7,959
|Maintenance
|$85
|$888
|$110
|$2,120
|$3,153
|$6,356
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$5,337
|$5,337
|Taxes & Fees
|$4,688
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$4,859
|Financing
|$6,260
|$5,034
|$3,726
|$2,332
|$842
|$18,194
|Depreciation
|$33,614
|$9,582
|$7,830
|$8,773
|$7,666
|$67,465
|Fuel
|$2,417
|$2,490
|$2,565
|$2,642
|$2,721
|$12,834
|True Cost to Own®
|$48,548
|$19,572
|$15,864
|$17,554
|$21,466
|$123,004
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2021 F-TYPE Coupe P300 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,456
|$1,507
|$1,560
|$1,614
|$1,671
|$7,806
|Maintenance
|$84
|$871
|$108
|$2,079
|$3,093
|$6,234
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$5,235
|$5,235
|Taxes & Fees
|$4,598
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$4,765
|Financing
|$6,139
|$4,937
|$3,655
|$2,287
|$826
|$17,844
|Depreciation
|$32,967
|$9,397
|$7,680
|$8,605
|$7,518
|$66,167
|Fuel
|$2,370
|$2,442
|$2,515
|$2,591
|$2,668
|$12,587
|True Cost to Own®
|$47,615
|$19,195
|$15,559
|$17,217
|$21,053
|$120,638
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2021 F-TYPE Coupe P300 First Edition 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,969
|$2,038
|$2,110
|$2,183
|$2,260
|$10,561
|Maintenance
|$113
|$1,179
|$146
|$2,812
|$4,184
|$8,435
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$7,082
|$7,082
|Taxes & Fees
|$6,221
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$6,447
|Financing
|$8,306
|$6,679
|$4,945
|$3,094
|$1,118
|$24,142
|Depreciation
|$44,603
|$12,714
|$10,390
|$11,642
|$10,172
|$89,521
|Fuel
|$3,207
|$3,304
|$3,403
|$3,505
|$3,610
|$17,029
|True Cost to Own®
|$64,420
|$25,970
|$21,051
|$23,293
|$28,483
|$163,217
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2021 F-TYPE Coupe P380 R-Dynamic 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$2,069
|$2,142
|$2,217
|$2,294
|$2,375
|$11,097
|Maintenance
|$119
|$1,238
|$154
|$2,955
|$4,396
|$8,862
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$7,441
|$7,441
|Taxes & Fees
|$6,537
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$6,774
|Financing
|$8,728
|$7,018
|$5,195
|$3,251
|$1,175
|$25,366
|Depreciation
|$46,865
|$13,359
|$10,917
|$12,232
|$10,688
|$94,062
|Fuel
|$3,370
|$3,471
|$3,576
|$3,683
|$3,793
|$17,893
|True Cost to Own®
|$67,687
|$27,288
|$22,118
|$24,475
|$29,928
|$171,496
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2021 F-TYPE R R 2dr Coupe AWD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,427
|$1,477
|$1,529
|$1,582
|$1,638
|$7,653
|Maintenance
|$82
|$854
|$106
|$2,038
|$3,032
|$6,112
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$5,132
|$5,132
|Taxes & Fees
|$4,508
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$4,672
|Financing
|$6,019
|$4,840
|$3,583
|$2,242
|$810
|$17,494
|Depreciation
|$32,321
|$9,213
|$7,529
|$8,436
|$7,371
|$64,870
|Fuel
|$2,324
|$2,394
|$2,466
|$2,540
|$2,616
|$12,340
|True Cost to Own®
|$46,681
|$18,819
|$15,254
|$16,879
|$20,640
|$118,273
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2021 F-TYPE R R 2dr Convertible AWD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,427
|$1,477
|$1,529
|$1,582
|$1,638
|$7,653
|Maintenance
|$82
|$854
|$106
|$2,038
|$3,032
|$6,112
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$5,132
|$5,132
|Taxes & Fees
|$4,508
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$4,672
|Financing
|$6,019
|$4,840
|$3,583
|$2,242
|$810
|$17,494
|Depreciation
|$32,321
|$9,213
|$7,529
|$8,436
|$7,371
|$64,870
|Fuel
|$2,324
|$2,394
|$2,466
|$2,540
|$2,616
|$12,340
|True Cost to Own®
|$46,681
|$18,819
|$15,254
|$16,879
|$20,640
|$118,273
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2021 Jaguar F-TYPE in Virginia is:not available
Related 2021 Jaguar F-TYPE info
