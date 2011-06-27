  1. Home
2020 Jaguar F-TYPE Coupe Consumer Reviews

5(100%)4(0%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
5.0
1 reviews
Head Turner Guaranteed!!!

Roger Flores, 08/06/2019
P300 Checkered Flag Limited Edition 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
5 of 7 people found this review helpful

After owning the car for 10k miles, it still drives like Day 01. She still gets all the attention. Gas mileage is great. In wet conditions it drives very well and feels safe with the snow/wet mode. Before you know it, it is moving much faster than the posted speed limit so the intelligent speed limiter is useful. I wouldn't trade her in for anything else.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
