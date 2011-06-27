2020 Jaguar F-TYPE Coupe Consumer Reviews

Roger Flores , 08/06/2019 P300 Checkered Flag Limited Edition 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)

After owning the car for 10k miles, it still drives like Day 01. She still gets all the attention. Gas mileage is great. In wet conditions it drives very well and feels safe with the snow/wet mode. Before you know it, it is moving much faster than the posted speed limit so the intelligent speed limiter is useful. I wouldn't trade her in for anything else.