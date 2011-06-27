  1. Home
2019 Jaguar F-TYPE R Consumer Reviews

Best sportscar in the world - bar none

Sandy Greenlyn, 06/25/2019
R 2dr Convertible AWD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A)
5 of 5 people found this review helpful

The F-Type is ferociously fast, with the RWD versions being the best handling and the most fun. The interior is pure luxury, I could sleep in it. The exaust note sounds far more exotic than bland Ferraris and Lamborghines, which have an annoying a high pitched zing zing sound. This Jag ROARS 5x as loud with gorgeous hollow harmonies that rise to the most intense rumbling and thunderous howl in automotive history. The car is legendary. 10/10, 100/100, whatever the scale, max it out. I love this car. Perfect reliability so far and best in class CPO Jag warranty of 7 years, 100K miles.

