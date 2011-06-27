Used 2017 Jaguar F-TYPE SVR Consumer Reviews
American Muscle Car in a Hugo Boss suit
I've owned it for over a year, bought it pre-owned with 290 miles, $40k less than MSRP, and now have over 6,000. All miles are very hard "fun to drive" miles thru canyon roads and track days in Arizona. Although on the heavier side for its category (3750lbs), the SVR performs extremely well for a GT car, its actually more "sports car". Performance is exceptional especially with the AWD. Instant power delivery, fantastic grip, good for sub 3.5 sec 0-60 and qtr mile times consistently 11.4 sec. Interior is gorgeous with the diamond stitching and has proven to be very comfortable for my 5'8" 180lb frame over 6 hr, several hundred mile drives. Infotainment...to drivers like me, that's secondary. It does everything I need from Bluetooth music/phone and other controls. Perhaps dated software compared to others in the category but certainly not what I bought the car for. The real infotainment is the drive-train. Reliability has been a non-issue. Again, 6k hard miles with zero problems. Very satisfied with the SVR, and still in love with the looks everyday.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
