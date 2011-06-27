Used 2017 Jaguar F-TYPE Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
F-TYPE SVR
SVR 2dr Coupe AWD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A)
True Cost to Own
$75,307*
Total Cash Price
$40,935
F-TYPE Convertible
2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl S/C 6M)
True Cost to Own
$68,583*
Total Cash Price
$37,280
S 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl S/C 6M)
True Cost to Own
$92,116*
Total Cash Price
$50,072
S 2dr Convertible AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
True Cost to Own
$94,806*
Total Cash Price
$51,534
R 2dr Convertible AWD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A)
True Cost to Own
$92,788*
Total Cash Price
$50,438
2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
True Cost to Own
$67,238*
Total Cash Price
$36,549
Premium 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
True Cost to Own
$83,375*
Total Cash Price
$45,321
S British Design Edition 2dr Convertible AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
True Cost to Own
$80,013*
Total Cash Price
$43,493
Premium 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl S/C 6M)
True Cost to Own
$88,754*
Total Cash Price
$48,245
S British Design Edition 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
True Cost to Own
$83,375*
Total Cash Price
$45,321
S 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
True Cost to Own
$71,272*
Total Cash Price
$38,742
SVR 2dr Convertible AWD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A)
True Cost to Own
$68,583*
Total Cash Price
$37,280
F-TYPE Coupe
2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl S/C 6M)
True Cost to Own
$69,928*
Total Cash Price
$38,011
S British Design Edition 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
True Cost to Own
$97,495*
Total Cash Price
$52,996
S British Design Edition 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
True Cost to Own
$75,979*
Total Cash Price
$41,300
2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
True Cost to Own
$67,238*
Total Cash Price
$36,549
Premium 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
True Cost to Own
$87,409*
Total Cash Price
$47,514
Premium 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl S/C 6M)
True Cost to Own
$82,703*
Total Cash Price
$44,955
R 2dr Coupe AWD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A)
True Cost to Own
$83,375*
Total Cash Price
$45,321
S 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
True Cost to Own
$83,375*
Total Cash Price
$45,321
S 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
True Cost to Own
$94,133*
Total Cash Price
$51,169
S 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl S/C 6M)
True Cost to Own
$95,478*
Total Cash Price
$51,900
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 F-TYPE SVR SVR 2dr Coupe AWD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,273
|$1,312
|$1,351
|$1,391
|$1,434
|$6,760
|Maintenance
|$115
|$4,202
|$1,600
|$2,659
|$2,746
|$11,323
|Repairs
|$0
|$5,146
|$2,642
|$3,254
|$4,003
|$15,045
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,181
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$2,364
|Financing
|$2,202
|$1,770
|$1,310
|$821
|$296
|$6,399
|Depreciation
|$8,127
|$4,160
|$3,658
|$3,244
|$2,912
|$22,100
|Fuel
|$2,131
|$2,195
|$2,261
|$2,328
|$2,399
|$11,315
|True Cost to Own®
|$16,029
|$18,831
|$12,869
|$13,742
|$13,835
|$75,307
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 F-TYPE Convertible 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl S/C 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,160
|$1,194
|$1,230
|$1,267
|$1,306
|$6,157
|Maintenance
|$105
|$3,827
|$1,458
|$2,421
|$2,501
|$10,312
|Repairs
|$0
|$4,687
|$2,406
|$2,963
|$3,645
|$13,702
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,986
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$2,153
|Financing
|$2,005
|$1,612
|$1,193
|$748
|$269
|$5,827
|Depreciation
|$7,401
|$3,788
|$3,331
|$2,954
|$2,652
|$20,127
|Fuel
|$1,941
|$1,999
|$2,059
|$2,121
|$2,185
|$10,305
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,598
|$17,149
|$11,720
|$12,515
|$12,600
|$68,583
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 F-TYPE Convertible S 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl S/C 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,558
|$1,604
|$1,652
|$1,702
|$1,754
|$8,269
|Maintenance
|$141
|$5,140
|$1,958
|$3,252
|$3,359
|$13,851
|Repairs
|$0
|$6,295
|$3,232
|$3,980
|$4,896
|$18,403
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,667
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$2,892
|Financing
|$2,693
|$2,165
|$1,603
|$1,004
|$362
|$7,827
|Depreciation
|$9,941
|$5,088
|$4,474
|$3,968
|$3,562
|$27,033
|Fuel
|$2,607
|$2,685
|$2,766
|$2,848
|$2,935
|$13,841
|True Cost to Own®
|$19,607
|$23,034
|$15,741
|$16,810
|$16,924
|$92,116
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 F-TYPE Convertible S 2dr Convertible AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,603
|$1,651
|$1,700
|$1,751
|$1,805
|$8,511
|Maintenance
|$145
|$5,290
|$2,015
|$3,347
|$3,457
|$14,255
|Repairs
|$0
|$6,479
|$3,326
|$4,096
|$5,039
|$18,941
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,745
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$2,977
|Financing
|$2,772
|$2,228
|$1,650
|$1,034
|$372
|$8,055
|Depreciation
|$10,231
|$5,237
|$4,605
|$4,083
|$3,666
|$27,822
|Fuel
|$2,683
|$2,764
|$2,847
|$2,931
|$3,020
|$14,245
|True Cost to Own®
|$20,180
|$23,706
|$16,201
|$17,301
|$17,418
|$94,806
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 F-TYPE Convertible R 2dr Convertible AWD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,569
|$1,616
|$1,664
|$1,714
|$1,766
|$8,330
|Maintenance
|$142
|$5,178
|$1,972
|$3,276
|$3,384
|$13,952
|Repairs
|$0
|$6,341
|$3,255
|$4,009
|$4,932
|$18,538
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,687
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$2,913
|Financing
|$2,713
|$2,180
|$1,615
|$1,012
|$364
|$7,884
|Depreciation
|$10,013
|$5,125
|$4,507
|$3,996
|$3,588
|$27,230
|Fuel
|$2,626
|$2,705
|$2,786
|$2,869
|$2,956
|$13,942
|True Cost to Own®
|$19,751
|$23,202
|$15,856
|$16,933
|$17,047
|$92,788
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 F-TYPE Convertible 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,137
|$1,171
|$1,206
|$1,242
|$1,280
|$6,036
|Maintenance
|$103
|$3,752
|$1,429
|$2,374
|$2,452
|$10,110
|Repairs
|$0
|$4,595
|$2,359
|$2,905
|$3,574
|$13,433
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,947
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$2,111
|Financing
|$1,966
|$1,580
|$1,170
|$733
|$264
|$5,713
|Depreciation
|$7,256
|$3,714
|$3,266
|$2,896
|$2,600
|$19,732
|Fuel
|$1,903
|$1,960
|$2,019
|$2,079
|$2,142
|$10,103
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,312
|$16,813
|$11,490
|$12,270
|$12,353
|$67,238
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 F-TYPE Convertible Premium 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,410
|$1,452
|$1,495
|$1,540
|$1,587
|$7,485
|Maintenance
|$128
|$4,652
|$1,772
|$2,944
|$3,040
|$12,536
|Repairs
|$0
|$5,698
|$2,925
|$3,602
|$4,432
|$16,657
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,414
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$2,618
|Financing
|$2,438
|$1,959
|$1,451
|$909
|$327
|$7,084
|Depreciation
|$8,997
|$4,605
|$4,050
|$3,591
|$3,224
|$24,468
|Fuel
|$2,360
|$2,430
|$2,504
|$2,578
|$2,656
|$12,528
|True Cost to Own®
|$17,747
|$20,848
|$14,248
|$15,215
|$15,318
|$83,375
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 F-TYPE Convertible S British Design Edition 2dr Convertible AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,353
|$1,393
|$1,435
|$1,478
|$1,523
|$7,183
|Maintenance
|$123
|$4,465
|$1,701
|$2,825
|$2,918
|$12,031
|Repairs
|$0
|$5,468
|$2,807
|$3,457
|$4,253
|$15,985
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,317
|$49
|$49
|$49
|$49
|$2,512
|Financing
|$2,340
|$1,880
|$1,392
|$872
|$314
|$6,798
|Depreciation
|$8,635
|$4,420
|$3,887
|$3,446
|$3,094
|$23,481
|Fuel
|$2,265
|$2,332
|$2,403
|$2,474
|$2,549
|$12,023
|True Cost to Own®
|$17,031
|$20,007
|$13,673
|$14,601
|$14,700
|$80,013
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 F-TYPE Convertible Premium 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl S/C 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,501
|$1,546
|$1,592
|$1,639
|$1,690
|$7,968
|Maintenance
|$136
|$4,953
|$1,886
|$3,134
|$3,237
|$13,345
|Repairs
|$0
|$6,065
|$3,114
|$3,835
|$4,718
|$17,732
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,570
|$54
|$54
|$54
|$54
|$2,787
|Financing
|$2,595
|$2,086
|$1,544
|$968
|$348
|$7,541
|Depreciation
|$9,578
|$4,902
|$4,311
|$3,823
|$3,432
|$26,046
|Fuel
|$2,512
|$2,587
|$2,665
|$2,744
|$2,827
|$13,336
|True Cost to Own®
|$18,892
|$22,193
|$15,167
|$16,196
|$16,306
|$88,754
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 F-TYPE Convertible S British Design Edition 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,410
|$1,452
|$1,495
|$1,540
|$1,587
|$7,485
|Maintenance
|$128
|$4,652
|$1,772
|$2,944
|$3,040
|$12,536
|Repairs
|$0
|$5,698
|$2,925
|$3,602
|$4,432
|$16,657
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,414
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$2,618
|Financing
|$2,438
|$1,959
|$1,451
|$909
|$327
|$7,084
|Depreciation
|$8,997
|$4,605
|$4,050
|$3,591
|$3,224
|$24,468
|Fuel
|$2,360
|$2,430
|$2,504
|$2,578
|$2,656
|$12,528
|True Cost to Own®
|$17,747
|$20,848
|$14,248
|$15,215
|$15,318
|$83,375
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 F-TYPE Convertible S 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,205
|$1,241
|$1,278
|$1,317
|$1,357
|$6,398
|Maintenance
|$109
|$3,977
|$1,515
|$2,516
|$2,599
|$10,717
|Repairs
|$0
|$4,871
|$2,501
|$3,079
|$3,788
|$14,239
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,064
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$2,238
|Financing
|$2,084
|$1,675
|$1,240
|$777
|$280
|$6,056
|Depreciation
|$7,691
|$3,937
|$3,462
|$3,070
|$2,756
|$20,916
|Fuel
|$2,017
|$2,078
|$2,140
|$2,204
|$2,271
|$10,709
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,171
|$17,822
|$12,179
|$13,006
|$13,094
|$71,272
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 F-TYPE Convertible SVR 2dr Convertible AWD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,160
|$1,194
|$1,230
|$1,267
|$1,306
|$6,157
|Maintenance
|$105
|$3,827
|$1,458
|$2,421
|$2,501
|$10,312
|Repairs
|$0
|$4,687
|$2,406
|$2,963
|$3,645
|$13,702
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,986
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$2,153
|Financing
|$2,005
|$1,612
|$1,193
|$748
|$269
|$5,827
|Depreciation
|$7,401
|$3,788
|$3,331
|$2,954
|$2,652
|$20,127
|Fuel
|$1,941
|$1,999
|$2,059
|$2,121
|$2,185
|$10,305
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,598
|$17,149
|$11,720
|$12,515
|$12,600
|$68,583
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 F-TYPE Coupe 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl S/C 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,182
|$1,218
|$1,254
|$1,292
|$1,331
|$6,277
|Maintenance
|$107
|$3,902
|$1,486
|$2,469
|$2,550
|$10,514
|Repairs
|$0
|$4,779
|$2,453
|$3,021
|$3,717
|$13,970
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,025
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$2,195
|Financing
|$2,045
|$1,643
|$1,217
|$762
|$275
|$5,942
|Depreciation
|$7,546
|$3,863
|$3,397
|$3,012
|$2,704
|$20,521
|Fuel
|$1,979
|$2,038
|$2,100
|$2,162
|$2,228
|$10,507
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,884
|$17,486
|$11,950
|$12,761
|$12,847
|$69,928
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 F-TYPE Coupe S British Design Edition 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,649
|$1,698
|$1,749
|$1,801
|$1,856
|$8,752
|Maintenance
|$149
|$5,440
|$2,072
|$3,442
|$3,555
|$14,660
|Repairs
|$0
|$6,663
|$3,421
|$4,212
|$5,182
|$19,478
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,823
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$3,061
|Financing
|$2,851
|$2,291
|$1,697
|$1,063
|$383
|$8,284
|Depreciation
|$10,521
|$5,385
|$4,736
|$4,199
|$3,770
|$28,611
|Fuel
|$2,759
|$2,842
|$2,928
|$3,015
|$3,106
|$14,649
|True Cost to Own®
|$20,752
|$24,379
|$16,661
|$17,792
|$17,912
|$97,495
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 F-TYPE Coupe S British Design Edition 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,285
|$1,323
|$1,363
|$1,403
|$1,446
|$6,821
|Maintenance
|$116
|$4,240
|$1,615
|$2,683
|$2,771
|$11,424
|Repairs
|$0
|$5,192
|$2,666
|$3,283
|$4,039
|$15,179
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,200
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$2,385
|Financing
|$2,222
|$1,785
|$1,322
|$828
|$298
|$6,456
|Depreciation
|$8,199
|$4,197
|$3,691
|$3,272
|$2,938
|$22,297
|Fuel
|$2,150
|$2,215
|$2,281
|$2,349
|$2,420
|$11,416
|True Cost to Own®
|$16,173
|$18,999
|$12,984
|$13,865
|$13,959
|$75,979
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 F-TYPE Coupe 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,137
|$1,171
|$1,206
|$1,242
|$1,280
|$6,036
|Maintenance
|$103
|$3,752
|$1,429
|$2,374
|$2,452
|$10,110
|Repairs
|$0
|$4,595
|$2,359
|$2,905
|$3,574
|$13,433
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,947
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$2,111
|Financing
|$1,966
|$1,580
|$1,170
|$733
|$264
|$5,713
|Depreciation
|$7,256
|$3,714
|$3,266
|$2,896
|$2,600
|$19,732
|Fuel
|$1,903
|$1,960
|$2,019
|$2,079
|$2,142
|$10,103
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,312
|$16,813
|$11,490
|$12,270
|$12,353
|$67,238
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 F-TYPE Coupe Premium 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,478
|$1,522
|$1,568
|$1,615
|$1,664
|$7,847
|Maintenance
|$134
|$4,878
|$1,858
|$3,086
|$3,188
|$13,143
|Repairs
|$0
|$5,974
|$3,067
|$3,777
|$4,646
|$17,463
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,531
|$53
|$53
|$53
|$53
|$2,744
|Financing
|$2,556
|$2,054
|$1,521
|$953
|$343
|$7,427
|Depreciation
|$9,433
|$4,828
|$4,246
|$3,765
|$3,380
|$25,652
|Fuel
|$2,474
|$2,548
|$2,625
|$2,703
|$2,785
|$13,134
|True Cost to Own®
|$18,606
|$21,857
|$14,937
|$15,951
|$16,059
|$87,409
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 F-TYPE Coupe Premium 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl S/C 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,399
|$1,440
|$1,483
|$1,528
|$1,574
|$7,424
|Maintenance
|$127
|$4,615
|$1,758
|$2,920
|$3,016
|$12,435
|Repairs
|$0
|$5,652
|$2,902
|$3,573
|$4,396
|$16,523
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,395
|$50
|$50
|$50
|$50
|$2,597
|Financing
|$2,418
|$1,943
|$1,439
|$902
|$325
|$7,027
|Depreciation
|$8,925
|$4,568
|$4,017
|$3,562
|$3,198
|$24,270
|Fuel
|$2,341
|$2,411
|$2,483
|$2,557
|$2,635
|$12,427
|True Cost to Own®
|$17,604
|$20,680
|$14,133
|$15,092
|$15,194
|$82,703
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 F-TYPE Coupe R 2dr Coupe AWD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,410
|$1,452
|$1,495
|$1,540
|$1,587
|$7,485
|Maintenance
|$128
|$4,652
|$1,772
|$2,944
|$3,040
|$12,536
|Repairs
|$0
|$5,698
|$2,925
|$3,602
|$4,432
|$16,657
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,414
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$2,618
|Financing
|$2,438
|$1,959
|$1,451
|$909
|$327
|$7,084
|Depreciation
|$8,997
|$4,605
|$4,050
|$3,591
|$3,224
|$24,468
|Fuel
|$2,360
|$2,430
|$2,504
|$2,578
|$2,656
|$12,528
|True Cost to Own®
|$17,747
|$20,848
|$14,248
|$15,215
|$15,318
|$83,375
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 F-TYPE Coupe S 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,410
|$1,452
|$1,495
|$1,540
|$1,587
|$7,485
|Maintenance
|$128
|$4,652
|$1,772
|$2,944
|$3,040
|$12,536
|Repairs
|$0
|$5,698
|$2,925
|$3,602
|$4,432
|$16,657
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,414
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$2,618
|Financing
|$2,438
|$1,959
|$1,451
|$909
|$327
|$7,084
|Depreciation
|$8,997
|$4,605
|$4,050
|$3,591
|$3,224
|$24,468
|Fuel
|$2,360
|$2,430
|$2,504
|$2,578
|$2,656
|$12,528
|True Cost to Own®
|$17,747
|$20,848
|$14,248
|$15,215
|$15,318
|$83,375
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 F-TYPE Coupe S 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,592
|$1,639
|$1,688
|$1,739
|$1,792
|$8,450
|Maintenance
|$144
|$5,253
|$2,001
|$3,324
|$3,433
|$14,154
|Repairs
|$0
|$6,433
|$3,303
|$4,067
|$5,004
|$18,806
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,726
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$2,955
|Financing
|$2,752
|$2,212
|$1,638
|$1,026
|$370
|$7,998
|Depreciation
|$10,158
|$5,200
|$4,572
|$4,054
|$3,640
|$27,625
|Fuel
|$2,664
|$2,744
|$2,827
|$2,911
|$2,999
|$14,144
|True Cost to Own®
|$20,037
|$23,538
|$16,086
|$17,178
|$17,294
|$94,133
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 F-TYPE Coupe S 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl S/C 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,615
|$1,663
|$1,713
|$1,764
|$1,818
|$8,571
|Maintenance
|$146
|$5,328
|$2,029
|$3,371
|$3,482
|$14,356
|Repairs
|$0
|$6,525
|$3,350
|$4,125
|$5,075
|$19,075
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,765
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$2,998
|Financing
|$2,792
|$2,244
|$1,661
|$1,041
|$375
|$8,112
|Depreciation
|$10,304
|$5,274
|$4,638
|$4,112
|$3,692
|$28,019
|Fuel
|$2,702
|$2,783
|$2,867
|$2,952
|$3,042
|$14,346
|True Cost to Own®
|$20,323
|$23,874
|$16,316
|$17,423
|$17,541
|$95,478
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2017 F-TYPE
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2017 Jaguar F-TYPE in Virginia is:not available
