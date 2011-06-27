  1. Home
2019 Jaguar F-PACE Diesel Consumer Reviews

2.0
1 reviews
Poor

John smith, 12/28/2019
20d R-Sport 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 8A)
3 of 7 people found this review helpful

I rented the 2019 model on vacation. Not impressed. Compared to my much cheaper toyota highlander xle, it is smaller, less comfortable, uglier, Less well appointed inside and has a worse info system. It does handle Better but the whiny engine is offputting. Save yourself the money.

