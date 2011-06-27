2019 Jaguar F-PACE Diesel Consumer Reviews

John smith , 12/28/2019 20d R-Sport 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 8A)

I rented the 2019 model on vacation. Not impressed. Compared to my much cheaper toyota highlander xle, it is smaller, less comfortable, uglier, Less well appointed inside and has a worse info system. It does handle Better but the whiny engine is offputting. Save yourself the money.