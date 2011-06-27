Used 2017 Jaguar F-PACE SUV Consumer Reviews

Fantastic car. alan m , 06/13/2016 35t R-Sport 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) 60 of 61 people found this review helpful Test drove Porsche Macan, BMW X3/4, Audi Q5, Mercedes GLC350, and bought the F-Pace. Compared to the competition, The Jag is simply the best combination of size, power, comfort, handling and technology. Time will tell if the long-term reliability and re-sale are acceptable. For a new to market vehicle, in the hottest market segment, Jag knocked this one out of the park. Performance Interior Value Report Abuse

Well, I wanted a car with personality... Andrew , 08/27/2018 35t Prestige 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) 27 of 27 people found this review helpful Short version is that this is a great car for a driving enthusiast that enjoys a fun ride on a curvy highway. As a daily driver dealing with stop and go traffic in the city, there are far better options. I've have my 2017 F-Pace 35T for about 8 months now. I have the upgraded InControl Touch Pro infotainment system. I originally purchased it as a CPO with only 7200 miles on it. Great way to save some $$ and get an extended warranty and still be within the "breaking-in" period for a new car. While there is a lot to love about this car, there are some significant issues that cannot be overlooked. I'll start with what I love about the car so this doesn't feel like a total gripe session. This is easily the most sporty and attractive looking Crossover on the road today. It has great passing power. The car strongly accelerates when you are already at speed. Responsive infotainment system with customized screens. High quality leather seating surfaces and a quiet cabin. Throaty engine noise. Plenty of cargo space in the rear with the seats up. Tight steering and a fantastic turn radius. The cargo door opens and closes really quickly. Unfortunately, there are some design issues that really detract from the car. First off is the small gas tank. 16.6 Gallons is too small for a Crossover with only "acceptable" fuel economy. I do mostly city driving and am filling up every 250 miles (often less). The infotainment sometimes takes a while to boot up properly. The convenience controls are also in odd places. The window controls sit at the top the door by the window while the memory controls are down on the armrest. The start button is where the volume knob should be and the volume knob is where the tuning knob should sit. Oh, and there is no physical tuning knob. Also, there is far too much plastic on the interior for a $60k car. Higher end models get more leather wrapped surfaces, but Jaguar cheaped out on the Prestige model. Small object storage is also pretty weak. Not enough places to store your everyday items especially if you want to keep them out of site. Oh, and the rear seats do not fold flat. It is a matter of preference, but for a daily driver, I think the suspension is way too tight. You will feel every bump and imperfection in the road. Add in the creaking noise I get out of the back (either from the rear seats or the suspension - Jaguar can't figure it out or fix it apparently) and it can make for an aggravating daily drive. My biggest issue though is probably the sluggish start from a dead stop. Unless I am really aggressive, the car just doesn't start quickly from 0 in Normal mode. Have to put it in Dynamic mode for good city driving but this kills the fuel economy. Also, I'd like the option to permanently disable the Auto-Stop. It is a horrible feature that should never have been put on the car. Having to turn it off every time I start the car is annoying. Last issue is the parking sensors. They work fine if the car is in reverse, but the front sensors don't activate without pushing an additional button on the touchscreen (and that doesn't always get them working). Add in the auto-stop feature and parking in a tight garage can be tedious. Sorry for the gripe session, I just had to get that all off my chest. The rest of the car is great. Really. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Sports Car in Jaguar Cat's Clothing... JagFPace17 , 12/31/2016 35t Premium 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) 26 of 26 people found this review helpful I was pretty excited at the opportunity to borrow the new F-Pace and managed to log nearly 700 miles in varying road conditions while in my possession for the week. The first thought that came to mind as I initially stepped on the throttle was "Wow, this is a sports car in Jaguar SUV form!". The frame/body feels extremely rigid and solid, the grip of the wheels is beyond confidence inspiring and feels firmly planted w/no signs of slip even when making very quick tight turns on damp roads, and the same F-Type engine aggressively launches this performance SUV especially in Dynamic Mode. Gas mileage is excellent for this amount of power in an SUV (23+ mpg in mixed driving). The new generation infotainment system is thankfully much improved, quick, and easy to use and there's tons of room for passengers and cargo alike. Now the minor gripes I can point to, and there are a few, include the rotary gear shift dial is very imprecise and just a poor overall design for shifting to exact gears as it's easy to rotate and overshoot to an unintended gear (R or P). The window controls on the door are oddly and annoyingly switched w/the seat memory controls? The gas tank is small and should ideally hold at least 2 more gallons for long road trips. There's some bit of hard plastic in the Premium model. The most annoying and awkward thing, and I'm not a big person, for some reason no matter how I adjusted the seat or entry, I always had to crane my neck to avoid hitting the top of the roof when entering the vehicle? The following is subjective but overall I generally like the exterior/interior design and finish of my Audi Q5 2.0 T more. Though the Q5 feels more like a quiet luxury SUV, performance-wise the F-Pace makes my Q5 seem like a 'grandpa mobile'! If you consider the minor gripes trivial and you really enjoy performance in your vehicles, Jaguar has successfully produced an SUV to more than compete w/other high performance SUVs along w/the added excitement, style, and drama of a Jaguar! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Report Abuse

Best highedr performance vehicle I've ever owned David in Nashville area , 09/28/2016 35t Prestige 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) 39 of 40 people found this review helpful I just sold my 2009 E350 with AMG package. I LOVED the stereo and the ride; the Jag is better at both levels. I also currently own a 2013 BMW 335XI and I love it. However, I'm bored with it compared to this Jag. My wife and I have had the F-Pace for seven weeks and it gets better everyday. In sport mode it is super aggressive and incredibly responsive. In standard driving mode it glides along the interstate. A recent trip to the Gulf from Nashville was nothing short of fantastic. The front seats are superior to both the Mercedes and the BMW. The cabin is very quiet with very little wind noise. This beast will get you in trouble fast-----at 2500 RPM I found us sailing along at 91 MPH (didn't mean to). I can't get enough of this vehicle; the sound system is superior to anything I've heard; lots of bass and crystal clear mid and high ranges. I love streaming music from my phone with the easy BlueTooth pairing. I found myself buying music just to test the bass. Ours is British Racing Green in color and it is beautiful. While the cargo space seems a little tight it was more than adequate to stow our luggage as well as my daughter's and her two little girls. Now, I crave driving it and wonder about the Jaguar sedans----if they're this good then I just might have to get one in pace of the BMW! Safety Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse