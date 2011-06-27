Used 2017 Jaguar F-PACE Diesel Consumer Reviews

Rick from Montreal , 11/30/2016 20d 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 8A)

107 of 112 people found this review helpful

we are from Montreal Canada and bought our 20D -R Sport about 3 weeks ago and made our usual drive from Montreal to Phoenix Arizona to stay the winter home. Having to order this SUV without driving the 20D was a bit scary after test driving the 35T--I thought the 180 HP would be underpowered --noisy and lack acceleration especially uphill. Wow--was I ever surprised with my very first diesel. The torque really does all the work effortlessly. It's plenty fast enough. Driving at speeds of 75-82 mpg---with 600 lbs of luggage in the back for 10-14 hours a day--we were getting 35-41mpg--pretty awesome. One time passing a car at 75 mpg the excelartion was so good that in a matter of seconds I was at 96mpg. Coming from Montreal where gas prices are between $4-5/ Gallon--the gas mileage was a factor in buying this car. I have been a Lexus RX and NX SUV owner for 17 years and needed a change-they were getting a little boring and their Navigation is so bad I carried a Garmin at all times--it would take me either the wrong way or out of my way many times--The Jag Navigation system was awesome and even told you to prepare to exit to the right or left --in 2 miles--giving you plenty of time to get in the proper lane--never missed an exit or panicked to get over quickly to exit. The Seats are so comfortable I would say they are equal to the Lexus RX and superior to the smaller NX--NEVER got a sore back or butt even after being in the car for 14 hours. The 14 ways adjustable seats are worth the option. The car handles flawlessly and you feel like you are driving the car with all 4 PAWS on the road--not driving a car that is on top of 4 wheels. I have seen and read almost every review on this car and the few little complaints that came up are non-issues--the window controls are up on top---not an issue--how often do you roll down your windows?? And it would spoil the design of the inside doors--then they would look like every other car.--The Standard Navigation is great and easy to use--no need to upgrade there. Plus my wife can use it and look for things while we drive where Lexus and many others block you out--(again the need for a Garmin in my Lexus so you don't have to stop) Base stereo at 380 watts is awesome--you don't need 825 watts. Some said the interior plastics looked cheap--I did not see any difference from Jag and the Lexus that would matter--if so--you cant see them anyway-Haven't tried the voice command yet--but I gave up trying with all my Lexus SUV'S --I have 5 of them over the years and none worked. The driving position is fantastic--you can see the front and sides of the car--this is the only SUV my wife can drive where she can actually see the front and sides--other SUV's--all she saw was glass out the front which makes it more difficult to judge distances when turning or parking.The 20D is very quiet and after driving Lexus for 17 years with quiet and comfort--you do want that in a Luxury car--so I prefer the 20d over the 35T--which is pretty noisy due to its extra power and exhaust system--it does sound sporty and is faster--but if you drive like that you will pay at the pumps and probably get a few extra tickets as well--we don't drive cars like that in the real world anyway---if you do--try the 20D is Dynamic Sports mode--it gives you plenty of pick up and a sporty drive. I do hope this car is as reliable as Lexus was to me--in 17 years and 5 different SUV's with Lexus--I went to the dealer only Once--for a rattle in the roof---that's why I kept buying them---just couldn't put up with their Navigation system with the Mouse and Finger pad---actually was pretty dangerous to use while driving for anything as it controlled stereo and other things---Touch System is the Jaguar I so much easier and faster-- at least your passenger can use it so you can keep your eyes on the road. Great job Jaguar---if it's as reliable as I am used to--I will be a customer for a long time.--