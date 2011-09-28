Used 1998 Isuzu Trooper for Sale Near Me

This is the second Trooper I've purchased on the used market, after simultaneously owning a '99 Trooper and a '99 4Runner. The Trooper is so much better than the 4Runner it wasn't close. The 4Runner cost like twice the amount on the used market, had way less features for the money, less space, less power, lower interior build quality, more delicate exterior paint that loses its gloss, I went ahead and sold the 4Runner and pocketed the cash. IMO the Trooper also has more style and is more comfortable. The build quality of the interior, the chassis, this is a really strong truck! Take an Explorer of the same year and it's obvious the Trooper stood the test of time! Superbly designed.

