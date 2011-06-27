Used 1995 Isuzu Rodeo SUV Consumer Reviews
Reliable as can be
I bought my 1995.5 Isuzu rodeo in 1997 (one year old) with 23k miles on it. It now has 154k. Original engine and original tranny. You cannot beat this truck with as stick. Bought from FL to NC 5 times while towing 2 ton boat. Been up hills, in mountains across the country. No major bill exceeding $300. (Usually timing belt etc) These trucks were built to last. Only issues: the AC compressors are horrible and faulty. No CUP HOLDERS. But try blowing this engine, it won't happen! Now its my work vehicle and it starts every time. Get a 1995. 5 to 1997 the new int is better!
1995 1/2 Rodeo S 4WD V6
Purchased used at 79,000 miles. Now has 130,000+ and has been stone reliable. Had to put some money into new brakes but that is it. Has plenty of pep and is fun to drive. Very versatile and just the right size SUV. I would buy another one but I intend on taking this one to 200,000 miles first.
165K and 13 years Rodeo
I bought this SUV in December 95, still going great. This SUV drives great. I had no major issues. I have not fixed any thing that broke, that cost more than $200 at any single instance. I changed timing belt twice, that cost $400 both the times. After 13 years and 165K miles I am ready for another vehicle. I do not have space in my garage otherwise I would keep this gem.
Buyer Beware
I bought this vehicle because of good reviews. I have had constant problems, in the repair shop 4 times and now I must scrap. I bought with 133K miles, should have had good life left, but completely died in all areas: Back doors dont work Power window Died Engine Noise Trans Dieing Had to the shop for: Alternator Water Pump failed Bearings Failed in Wheels Numerous leaks in the wheels and drive train. I am not sure If I got unlucky or the build quality is poor. I have owned other high mileage vehicles without problem. I say pass and save yourself the trouble like me
I like my 95.5
I bought my 1995.5 Rodeo about 2 weeks ago at a dealership. I figured I got a good deal at 6,800 with 59000 miles on it. It is a 3.3 V6 5sp LS with dual airbags and cd changer. The truck is a great choice for a poor college student. It looks sharp and has a rugged appearance that stands out on the road. My only complaint is that the breaks tend to grab when reversing occassionally.
