Used 1995 Isuzu Pickup Regular Cab Consumer Reviews
Good little truck
I bought my '95 red Isuzu with mag wheels, with just over 63,000 miles on it, and in excellent condition for $4,500. In the first year I added another 30,000 miles. After about a year I had an accident and everyone thought it would be totaled. Damages came to about $2,600. The insurance adjuster for the other driver was surprised when the appraisal came back at $4,400. In the 3 years since I purchased my truck, I've more than doubled the mileage, replaced a fuel pump, put new brakes, windshield, and had an oil leak. I'm thankful everyday I get where I'm going. My only complaint is no power steering and no air conditioning.
Great truck
I love this thing. Current mileage is just over 155K. It runs like a champ and doesn't use a drop of oil. The only repairs to date were a failed coil at something like 110K miles and a broken parking brake cable at around 140K. The paint on the roof is getting badly faded too. It's nothing fancy, but it gets the job done. The ride is a bit rough without some weight in the back, but a plush ride wasn't on my list when I was truck shopping. I wanted simple and durable. I got both in spades.
great, cheap little truck!
This was my first auto purchase and I have had no problems with it. It is still running strong at 72,000+ miles. It's really a great little truck and this was the last year they made it until they turned to the Hombre which is beefier but seems to have more problems. I have not even had to change the breaks on it yet believe it or not because the truck is so light it doesn't tax the breaks that much. Just change the oil and talk nice to it and the Isuzu will last for a long time.
Been a Good Truck for Me
Ive gotten 72K painless miles from the cheapest new vehicle on the market in 1995. I can't complain a bit. The truck is still in good shape and is very reliable. I anticipate having this vehicle for a long time to come (can't afford to sell it as the retail value is miniscule). I expect this vehicle to be extremely inexpensive on a cost per mile basis before I am through with it.
Isuzu truck
This has been a great truck. It runs like a top after 120,000 miles. Has the same amount of power as new.
