Used 1995 Isuzu Pickup Regular Cab Consumer Reviews

Good little truck Cathy , 01/07/2006 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I bought my '95 red Isuzu with mag wheels, with just over 63,000 miles on it, and in excellent condition for $4,500. In the first year I added another 30,000 miles. After about a year I had an accident and everyone thought it would be totaled. Damages came to about $2,600. The insurance adjuster for the other driver was surprised when the appraisal came back at $4,400. In the 3 years since I purchased my truck, I've more than doubled the mileage, replaced a fuel pump, put new brakes, windshield, and had an oil leak. I'm thankful everyday I get where I'm going. My only complaint is no power steering and no air conditioning. Report Abuse

Great truck Lee , 06/21/2007 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I love this thing. Current mileage is just over 155K. It runs like a champ and doesn't use a drop of oil. The only repairs to date were a failed coil at something like 110K miles and a broken parking brake cable at around 140K. The paint on the roof is getting badly faded too. It's nothing fancy, but it gets the job done. The ride is a bit rough without some weight in the back, but a plush ride wasn't on my list when I was truck shopping. I wanted simple and durable. I got both in spades. Report Abuse

great, cheap little truck! Blackout , 03/01/2002 0 of 0 people found this review helpful This was my first auto purchase and I have had no problems with it. It is still running strong at 72,000+ miles. It's really a great little truck and this was the last year they made it until they turned to the Hombre which is beefier but seems to have more problems. I have not even had to change the breaks on it yet believe it or not because the truck is so light it doesn't tax the breaks that much. Just change the oil and talk nice to it and the Isuzu will last for a long time. Report Abuse

Been a Good Truck for Me J Farmer , 10/18/2003 0 of 0 people found this review helpful Ive gotten 72K painless miles from the cheapest new vehicle on the market in 1995. I can't complain a bit. The truck is still in good shape and is very reliable. I anticipate having this vehicle for a long time to come (can't afford to sell it as the retail value is miniscule). I expect this vehicle to be extremely inexpensive on a cost per mile basis before I am through with it. Report Abuse