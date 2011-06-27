  1. Home
Used 1992 Isuzu Pickup Extended Cab Consumer Reviews

More about the 1992 Pickup
4.0
1 reviews
List Price Estimate
$1,133 - $2,403
good old truck

Southwest Guy, 03/17/2003
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

I drive this truck back and forth to work and the only problem was starter got weak after 145000 miles. My Dad has the new one built by GM and it is not half the truck this is.

