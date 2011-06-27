Used 1990 Isuzu Pickup Regular Cab Consumer Reviews
Good things come in small packages...
I actually have a 1989 truck, not a 1990, but it's close enough. The truck can go through or over just about anything. Just today, I was driving through a gravel pit, and I found a stuck 4-wheeler, and pulled it out with the truck. I've had it for a couple years, and the only problem has been one of the clutch cylinders, but that was a $50 job to fix, so no big deal.
Best Little Truck in North Dakota
I have had no problems with this truck, its been thru alot in the winter storms and it was the ONLY 4wd in the parking lot at my work!!!
1990 LS Isuzu Pickup 4X4
This has been a very reliable pickup. Have only had to replace two hoses, which was really cheap to fix. Great in four wheel drive. This truck can go anywhere I need it to go. Fun to drive, knowing that wherever I go I'll get home in one piece. Ever since I put a three inch lift and repainted it, all my friends were jealous even though they were driving newer and bigger trucks than I was.
20 years and still going...
I bought this truck brand new in 1990 and 20 years later it's still beautiful inside and out. The only major thing that it has required was a new paint job about 10 years ago. This ol' girl has seen me and my family through some trying times and we'll never be able to trade away or sell. Next year it'll be passed down to the eldest son who loves it.
Isuzu 1 ton review
Have had only one major problem - the onboard computer for the fuel injection went out, and it is quite expensive to replace.
