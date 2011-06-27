Estimated values
2004 Mazda MX-5 Miata LS 2dr Roadster (1.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,070
|$7,212
|$8,974
|Clean
|$3,645
|$6,470
|$8,038
|Average
|$2,796
|$4,985
|$6,165
|Rough
|$1,946
|$3,500
|$4,292
Estimated values
2004 Mazda MX-5 Miata Cloth 2dr Roadster (1.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,659
|$7,318
|$8,821
|Clean
|$4,173
|$6,565
|$7,900
|Average
|$3,200
|$5,058
|$6,059
|Rough
|$2,228
|$3,552
|$4,219