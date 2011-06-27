Estimated values
2010 Lincoln Town Car Signature Limited 4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,053
|$7,121
|$8,500
|Clean
|$4,653
|$6,547
|$7,796
|Average
|$3,854
|$5,400
|$6,388
|Rough
|$3,055
|$4,253
|$4,980
Estimated values
2010 Lincoln Town Car Signature L 4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,349
|$8,226
|$9,487
|Clean
|$5,847
|$7,563
|$8,701
|Average
|$4,843
|$6,238
|$7,130
|Rough
|$3,839
|$4,913
|$5,559