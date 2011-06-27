  1. Home
Used 1991 Isuzu Impulse Features & Specs

More about the 1991 Impulse
Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Drive TypeAll wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Combined MPG222626
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/26 mpg23/30 mpg23/30 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)235.6/322.4 mi.285.2/372.0 mi.285.2/372.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity12.4 gal.12.4 gal.12.4 gal.
Combined MPG222626
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque150 lb-ft @ 4800 rpm102 lb-ft @ 4600 rpm102 lb-ft @ 4600 rpm
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Base engine size1.6 l1.6 l1.6 l
Horsepower160 hp @ 6600 rpm130 hp @ 6800 rpm130 hp @ 6800 rpm
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room37.4 in.37.4 in.37.4 in.
Front leg room43.8 in.43.8 in.43.8 in.
Front hip room50.9 in.50.9 in.no
Front shoulder room53.2 in.53.2 in.no
Rear Seats
Rear head room32.0 in.32.0 in.no
Rear hip Room42.7 in.42.7 in.no
Rear leg room30.4 in.30.4 in.no
Rear shoulder room51.2 in.51.2 in.no
Measurements
Length166.1 in.166.1 in.166.1 in.
Curb weight2732 lbs.2411 lbs.no
Cargo capacity, all seats in place11.0 cu.ft.11.0 cu.ft.no
Height51.8 in.51.8 in.51.8 in.
Wheel base96.5 in.96.5 in.96.5 in.
Width66.7 in.66.7 in.66.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Flame Red
  • Iron Gray Metallic
  • Steel Blue Metallic
  • Colorado Red
  • Pure White
  • Brilliant Red Pearl Metallic
  • Ebony Black
  • Flame Red
  • Iron Gray Metallic
  • Pure White
  • Brilliant Red Pearl Metallic
  • Ebony Black
  • Steel Blue Metallic
  • Colorado Red
  • Iron Gray Metallic
  • Brilliant Red Pearl Metallic
  • Ebony Black
  • Pure White
  • Colorado Red
  • Flame Red
  • Steel Blue Metallic
