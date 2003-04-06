  1. Home
Used 1992 Isuzu Impulse

1992 Isuzu Impulse
Isuzu Impulse years
1992
1991
1990
Edmunds' Expert Review

1992 Highlights

XS gets ten more horsepower, thanks to a larger 1.8-liter twin-cam engine.

Most helpful consumer reviews

4.875 out of 5 stars, Ahead of its time!
Lakeshow23,

The Isuzu Impulse RS TURBO is a great car. It's a shame that this car was only made in 1991 and 1992, as only 700-800 were produced for North America. This is an underrated car that is actually quite reliable. Its solid construction encourages driving that will put you at speeds that FAR exceed any speed limit. The suspension is as soft as any Acura Integra's, or Infiniti G20, and the styling of the car is unique. In other words, it isn't a bland car (other than the aforementioned interior). This car is well ahead of its time, and the fact that you won't see one at every stoplight should be a crowd pleaser.

Features & Specs

XS 2dr Coupe features & specs
XS 2dr Coupe
N/A
MPG 21 city / 29 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
140 hp @ 6400 rpm
RS Turbo 2dr Coupe AWD features & specs
RS Turbo 2dr Coupe AWD
N/A
MPG N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
160 hp @ 6600 rpm
Side Impact TestNot Tested
Roof Strength TestNot Tested
Rear Crash Protection / Head RestraintNot Tested
IIHS Small Overlap Front TestNot Tested
Moderate Overlap Front Test
Is the Isuzu Impulse a good car?

The Impulse gets an EPA-estimated 24 mpg. The Impulse has 11.0 cubic feet of trunk space.

How much should I pay for a 1992 Isuzu Impulse?

The least-expensive 1992 Isuzu Impulse is the 1992 Isuzu Impulse RS Turbo 2dr Coupe AWD. Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $0.

    Impulse variants include XS 2dr Coupe, and RS Turbo 2dr Coupe AWD.

    If you're interested in the Isuzu Impulse, the next question is, which Impulse model is right for you? Impulse variants include XS 2dr Coupe, and RS Turbo 2dr Coupe AWD. For a full list of Impulse models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more

    The Used 1992 Isuzu Impulse is offered in the following submodels: Impulse Hatchback, Impulse Coupe. Available styles include XS 2dr Coupe, XS 2dr Hatchback, and RS Turbo 2dr Coupe AWD.

    What do people think of the 1992 Isuzu Impulse?

    Overall, Edmunds users rate the 1992 Impulse 5.0 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars.

