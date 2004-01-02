Used 1991 Isuzu Impulse for Sale Near Me

No matching vehicles found, please update your search criteria
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Impulse Reviews & Specs

No matching inventory found.

There are no vehicles available at this time that match your search criteria. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Isuzu Impulse searches:

There are no pages to show
  1. Home
  2. Isuzu
  3. Isuzu Impulse
  4. Used 1991 Isuzu Impulse

Consumer Reviews for the Isuzu Impulse

Read recent reviews for the Isuzu Impulse
Overall Consumer Rating
52 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 2 reviews
  • 5
    (100%)
Fast and Fun Impulse RS
Spoony,02/01/2004
Great power, handling. Fuel economy a little lower than expected for a compact car, but still decent. Excellent snow navigation. Replacement parts are a little pricey and hard to find, but available.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Isuzu
Impulse
Full transparency. No surprises.
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to