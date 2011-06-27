1991 Isuzu Impulse Review
Other years
Edmunds' Expert Review
1991 Highlights
New RS model debuts equipped with turbocharged engine and all-wheel drive, two items twin Geo Storm never received. RS turbo makes 160 horsepower and can be equipped with optional ABS. Also new is an aberration called Impulse XS hatchback. Warranty changes from 3 years/36,000 miles to 3 years/50,000 miles. Rust coverage is extended to 6 years/100,000 miles from 3 years/unlimited mileage. New powertrain warranty is good for 5 years/60,000 miles.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 1991 Isuzu Impulse.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Spoony,02/01/2004
Great power, handling. Fuel economy a little lower than expected for a compact car, but still decent. Excellent snow navigation. Replacement parts are a little pricey and hard to find, but available.
jimbo88,06/25/2004
This car is amazing. A total rocketship! I can outrun a Z06 Vette and a 5.0L Mustang, Qtr mile & slalom. It has a much bigger turbo and a front-mount intercooler, mild porting and a 30angle vavle job, with 1.8L cams and solid lifters, so it's not stock. Handles like it's on rails and it's one of 800 sold in the USA, so it's a collectors item of sorts. Truly the ultimate sleeper car of the earlky nineties...
Features & Specs
MPG
19 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
160 hp @ 6600 rpm
MPG
23 city / 30 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
130 hp @ 6800 rpm
