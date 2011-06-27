  1. Home
1991 Isuzu Impulse Review

1991 Highlights

New RS model debuts equipped with turbocharged engine and all-wheel drive, two items twin Geo Storm never received. RS turbo makes 160 horsepower and can be equipped with optional ABS. Also new is an aberration called Impulse XS hatchback. Warranty changes from 3 years/36,000 miles to 3 years/50,000 miles. Rust coverage is extended to 6 years/100,000 miles from 3 years/unlimited mileage. New powertrain warranty is good for 5 years/60,000 miles.

Read what other owners think about the 1991 Isuzu Impulse.

Fast and Fun Impulse RS
Spoony,02/01/2004
Great power, handling. Fuel economy a little lower than expected for a compact car, but still decent. Excellent snow navigation. Replacement parts are a little pricey and hard to find, but available.
Unreal!
jimbo88,06/25/2004
This car is amazing. A total rocketship! I can outrun a Z06 Vette and a 5.0L Mustang, Qtr mile & slalom. It has a much bigger turbo and a front-mount intercooler, mild porting and a 30angle vavle job, with 1.8L cams and solid lifters, so it's not stock. Handles like it's on rails and it's one of 800 sold in the USA, so it's a collectors item of sorts. Truly the ultimate sleeper car of the earlky nineties...
MPG
19 city / 26 hwy
5-speed manual
Gas
160 hp @ 6600 rpm
MPG
23 city / 30 hwy
5-speed manual
Gas
130 hp @ 6800 rpm
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
Used 1991 Isuzu Impulse Overview

The Used 1991 Isuzu Impulse is offered in the following submodels: Impulse Hatchback, Impulse Coupe. Available styles include RS Turbo 2dr Coupe AWD, XS 2dr Coupe, and XS 2dr Hatchback.

