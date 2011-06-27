Vehicle overview

Isuzu? They still make those? Well, yes, Isuzu models are still for sale, but they are essentially rebadged General Motors models and not exactly the best ones either. The Isuzu i-Series compact pickup truck was introduced two years ago to help revitalize the Isuzu lineup and is a near clone to General Motors' Chevrolet Colorado and GMC Canyon twins. To help differentiate its truck, Isuzu gives the i-Series slightly tweaked styling -- including a distinctive, in-your-face chrome grille and Isuzu-badged wheels -- as well as minor interior fabric and trim variations.

The 2008 Isuzu i-Series is available in two basic versions with distinct body style options: the extended-cab-only i-290 pickup with four-cylinder power and rear-wheel drive, and the i-370 with a significantly more powerful five-cylinder engine. The i-370 is also available with an extended cab or crew cab body, and rear-wheel or four-wheel drive (crew cab only).

On paper, the i-Series offers most of the right stuff to satisfy a majority of small truck shoppers. In reality, though, it feels cut-rate at nearly every touch point, even in a class of vehicles where functionality and value come before upscale appointments. The doors are lightweight and hollow-sounding when shut, and after you slide behind the wheel its compromised dash design, subpar upholstery and fit-and-finish quality are plainly evident. On the road, both i-Series models ride and handle well enough and offer adequate power and responsiveness, but both still lag behind their V6- and V8-powered competition when extra oomph is needed.

The 2008 Isuzu i-370 and i-290 appeal mostly as reasonably priced value buys or decently engineered GM spin-offs. However, even considering its lower price of entry, generous standard features and extended powertrain warranty, the i-Series struggles to keep up with its more refined compact/midsize competition. For most buyers in this segment, we suggest sticking with a top compact or midsize pickup such as the Nissan Frontier or Toyota Tacoma.